E-learning Courses to grow by $ 61 bn during 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

11/26/2020 | 01:04am EST
Technavio has been monitoring the e-learning courses and it is poised to grow by USD 61 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005778/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-learning courses 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the e-learning courses. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Rising preference for microlearning is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 13% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 61 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    CEGOS, City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., Macmillan Publishers, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, and Skillsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The growing adoption of mobile learning is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the APAC market?
    The APAC region will contribute to 32% of the market share.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

  • Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024-The education consulting market size has the potential to grow by USD 287.08 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market by Distribution Channel, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The K-12 arts and crafts material market size has the potential to grow by USD 420.97 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CEGOS, City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., Macmillan Publishers, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, and Skillsoft Corp are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of mobile learning will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this e-learning courses forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

E-learning courses 2020-2024: Segmentation

E-learning courses is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Higher Education Sector
    • Corporate Sector
    • K-12 Sector
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41061

E-learning courses 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-learning courses report covers the following areas:

  • E-learning courses Size
  • E-learning courses Trends
  • E-learning courses Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising preference for microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the E-learning courses growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-learning courses 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning courses growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the e-learning courses size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the e-learning courses
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning courses vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Higher education sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • K-12 sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CEGOS
  • City & Guilds Group
  • CrossKnowledge
  • D2L Corp.
  • GP Strategies Corp.
  • Kaplan Inc.
  • Macmillan Publishers
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Skillsoft Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
