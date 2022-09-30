Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

E-moped firm out to win over West Africa's sceptical moto-taxi drivers

09/30/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
M Auto company to launch two types of electric motorbikes in Togo and Benin

COTONOU (Reuters) - Shrouded in exhaust fumes, Arouna Gdamassi slid silently among the motorcycles swarming through rush hour traffic in Benin's commercial capital Cotonou.

The 40-year-old informal trader is the proud new owner of an electric two-wheeler made by India-based company M Auto, which launched bikes in West African neighbours Benin and Togo this year.

"It is very practical. Less noise, less pollution," said Gdamassi, perched on his green and yellow electric moped as other mopeds bumped over the rocky road behind him.

M Auto has sold over 2,000 e-mopeds in West Africa since May and aims to have more than 15,000 on African roads by year-end.

"We wanted to start in West Africa because there is already this culture of two-wheel transport," said M Auto CEO Shegun Bakari, who estimates that some 80 million Africans are regular motorcycle users.

Rising fuel prices and concerns over deteriorating air quality in urban centres are fuelling demand for electric two-wheelers among commuters, M Auto says.

When the battery runs low, riders do not have to stop and recharge but simply replace it for 1,000 CFA francs ($1.45) at one of M Auto's 14 swapping stations in Cotonou.

But while private users are taking the bait, the established army of moto-taxi drivers that carry residents around the city is proving harder to convince.

Some were concerned about having to plan routes around battery points rather than filling up from contraband petrol vendors found on almost every street corner.

David Sodjo, 30, noted that a full tank of petrol would cost him 3,900 CFA francs ($5.65) on the black market and last at least four days - far longer than an M Auto battery, which dies after around 100 kilometres.

"I could buy it for my wife to go grocery shopping," said the taxi driver. "It is pretty, but I think it is more for leisure than work."

($1 = 689.9400 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Pulcherie Adjoha and Seraphin Zounyekpe; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Estelle Shirbon, Alexandra Hudson)

By Pulcherie Adjoha and Seraphin Zounyekpe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.41% 401.37 Real-time Quote.-25.86%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.73% 2.5 Delayed Quote.-22.84%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.25% 129.7 Real-time Quote.-26.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pBiden: Destruction from Hurricane Ian likely to be among the worst in U.S. history
RE
01:56pU.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
RE
01:40pE-moped firm out to win over West Africa's sceptical moto-taxi drivers
RE
01:30pDelta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations falter
RE
01:24pUK pension funds ask corporates for cash after gilt blow-up -sources
RE
01:23pFrance raises bird flu alert level after resurgence of virus
RE
01:22pSaudi Arabia real GDP growth to reach 8.0% in 2022 -finance ministry
RE
01:19pU.S. consumers spurn cars, couches and cruises, results show
RE
01:18pU.S. House nears final passage of stopgap gov't funding
RE
01:17pU.S. to act at U.N. on Friday on Russia's proclaimed annexations in Ukraine -Blinken
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi

HOT NEWS