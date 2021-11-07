EA Regional Transport , Trade and Development Facilitation Project (Second Phase of Program) - P148853

The development objective of the Second Phase of the Eastern Africa Regional Transport, Trade, and Development Facilitation Project for Kenya is to improve the movement of goods and people along the Lokichar-Nadapal and Nakodok part of the Eldoret-Nadapal and Nakodok road in the north western part of Kenya, in particular, and to enhance connectivity between Kenya and South Sudan, in general. The project comprises of four components. The first component...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

