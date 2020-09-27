EAA Ecotourism Association of Australia : WELCOME E-RISK360 TO THE EA BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Posted by Erica Johnson on 27 September 2020 | Comments

Tags: E-Risk360, New Business Member, Business Member

E-Risk360 are an advisory and training consultancy, providing tailored services that assist organisations manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) obligations. E-Risk360 do this because they believe the principles of GRC are an enabler for business growth, innovation, continuous improvement and environmental stewardship.

With over 20 years of experience, E-Risk360 was born from the realisation that business risks can be managed proactively with the use of better data, information and management systems.

Photo: E-Risk360

The team at E-Risk360 have a simple mission, to help companies manage risk and improve business outcomes. Their experienced and professional staff can help with a wide range of services involving the provision of advice, developing of integrated management systems in Health, Safety, Environmental & Quality (HSEQ) risks, and conducting specialist training across the following areas:

Understanding legal and compliance obligations relating to HSEQ risks

Internal audits and gap assessments against relevant standards (i.e. ISO management systems), assisting organisations towards achieving external certification

Risk assessments and developing risk controls & mitigation strategies

Developing and implementing integrated management systems around Occupational Health & Safety, Environmental & Quality objectives

Business Continuity & Recovery Planning

Photo: E-Risk360

E-Risk360 are currently offering a remote podcasting opportunity, to showcase environmental sustainability initiatives and innovations within your business. This will provide listeners, learners and future leaders with the knowledge to change the world. If you are interested, please email them at: info@e-risk360.com.au

For more information, download their brochure, visit the E-Risk360 website or follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Refer to the E-Risk360 podcast series on SoundCloud here

[Header image: E-Risk360]