Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EAA Ecotourism Association of Australia : WELCOME E-RISK360 TO THE EA BUSINESS COMMUNITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Posted by Erica Johnson on 27 September 2020 | Comments

Tags: E-Risk360, New Business Member, Business Member

E-Risk360 are an advisory and training consultancy, providing tailored services that assist organisations manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) obligations. E-Risk360 do this because they believe the principles of GRC are an enabler for business growth, innovation, continuous improvement and environmental stewardship.

With over 20 years of experience, E-Risk360 was born from the realisation that business risks can be managed proactively with the use of better data, information and management systems.

Photo: E-Risk360

The team at E-Risk360 have a simple mission, to help companies manage risk and improve business outcomes. Their experienced and professional staff can help with a wide range of services involving the provision of advice, developing of integrated management systems in Health, Safety, Environmental & Quality (HSEQ) risks, and conducting specialist training across the following areas:

  • Understanding legal and compliance obligations relating to HSEQ risks
  • Internal audits and gap assessments against relevant standards (i.e. ISO management systems), assisting organisations towards achieving external certification
  • Risk assessments and developing risk controls & mitigation strategies
  • Developing and implementing integrated management systems around Occupational Health & Safety, Environmental & Quality objectives
  • Business Continuity & Recovery Planning

Photo: E-Risk360

E-Risk360 are currently offering a remote podcasting opportunity, to showcase environmental sustainability initiatives and innovations within your business. This will provide listeners, learners and future leaders with the knowledge to change the world. If you are interested, please email them at: info@e-risk360.com.au

For more information, download their brochure, visit the E-Risk360 website or follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Refer to the E-Risk360 podcast series on SoundCloud here

[Header image: E-Risk360]

Disclaimer

EAA - Ecotourism Association of Australia published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 04:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aJapan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikkei Business
RE
12:47aJapan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikkei Business
RE
12:47aJapan's chipmaker kioxia to scrap ipo plan - nikkei business
RE
12:16aEAA ECOTOURISM ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA : Welcome e-risk360 to the ea business community
PU
09/26CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's industrial profits up 19.1% in August
PU
09/26China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month
RE
09/26China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month
RE
09/26CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's auto imports, exports further recover in August
PU
09/26USDA Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Sugar Loan Rates, Allotment and Marketing Allocations
PU
09/26FSA FARM SERVICE AGENCY : USDA to Provide Additional Direct Assistance to Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by the Coronavirus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
3Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc - SBBP
4Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in HDFC Bank Limited of Class Actio..
5Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Braskem S.A. of Class Action Law..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group