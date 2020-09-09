Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EAB Acquires Cappex, a Leading College Research and Decision Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Washington, DC, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education firm EAB has acquired Cappex, a market leader in helping students search for schools and scholarships. The addition of the Cappex platform to EAB’s Enrollment Services suite will enhance EAB’s ability to help colleges and universities find and engage prospective students despite major shifts in the college search process. 

“Current events have catalyzed the trend toward self-directed student search and forced schools to rethink how they find right-fit students and meet important enrollment targets,” said EAB Chief Executive Officer David Felsenthal. “Connecting our partners with Cappex’s growing student audience can help institutions thrive amid continued market turbulence.”

EAB survey data indicates that college search sites are a growing source of information for students; the percentage of high schoolers who say they rely on “websites other than those of specific schools” to research information about colleges increased 24 percentage points between 2017 and 2019 (from 31 percent to 55 percent).

There also have been significant shifts in test-taking behavior across the past several years. Fewer students have opted to allow test providers to share their information with schools. More colleges and universities have adopted test-optional admission policies to reduce barriers to higher education, especially during COVID-19.

“The integration of EAB and Cappex will enable EAB partners to identify and engage prospective students who do not interact with schools through the traditional channels, such as campus visits or standardized tests,” said Chris Marett, President of EAB Enrollment Services. “By expanding schools’ inquiry pools, we can help institutions grow and diversify their student populations.”

“Together we bring an exciting set of benefits to Cappex’s more than 600 college and university partners, as well as the nearly 1.5 million high school students who use Cappex each year to guide their search for colleges and scholarships,” said Cappex Chief Executive Officer Alex Stepien. “Leveraging EAB’s enrollment data and analytics expertise and experiential marketing services, such as YouVisit virtual tours, we can deliver more personalized and impactful student experiences that fortify Cappex as a top destination for students’ college searches.” 

“In addition to powerful synergies, EAB and Cappex share a passion for improving students’ college access and outcomes,” Felsenthal continued. “This commitment comes to life in initiatives such as EAB’s “Equity in Education” resource center and Moon Shot for Equity and Cappex’s College Greenlight, which offers targeted college search guidance to populations that traditionally have been underserved by higher education. Together, Cappex and EAB can have an even bigger impact on students and families.”

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 1,700 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staffs to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.

About Cappex

Cappex is a top web destination for students as they actively discover and research colleges online. The platform provides free tools for students to determine their best-fit colleges and scholarships, including more than 3,000 college profiles. Cappex also works closely with admissions officers at hundreds of colleges and universities to help them reach their enrollment goals by going beyond student search to generate qualified inquiries online. Tyton Partners represented Cappex in the transaction.

John Michaels
EAB
(202) 747-1788
jmichaels@eab.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pCALAVO GROWERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:06pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.6% to $1.20 a Share
DJ
01:05pALTEROLA BIOTECH INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pASTRAZENECA : Statement on AstraZeneca Oxford SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, AZD1222, COVID-19 vaccine trials temporary pause
AQ
01:04pASTRAZENECA CEO : COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer had neurological symptoms- STAT
RE
01:04pAMBARELLA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:03pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Middle East funds eye stakes in retail arm of India's Reliance - FT
RE
01:03pLineage Logistics Recognized as a Feeding America® Visionary Partner and Achieves 100 Million Meal Goal of the "Share A Meal" Campaign
BU
01:03pOcean Sky Consulting Hires Rosemary Reed as Administrative Assistant to CEO
GL
01:02pLATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR : Shrinks Design Footprint and Cost, Boosts Reliability in Embedded Systems with Single Wire Aggregation IP Solution
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, shares slip on rollout doubts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group