EAB Adds Rapid Insight Technology to its Education Data Platform, Edify

Washington, D.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, announced today its acquisition of Rapid Insight. Rapid Insight makes powerful and user-friendly solutions that help higher education leaders explore and analyze data in critical areas such as enrollment, fundraising, and academic performance. The Rapid Insight technology will enhance EAB’s education data platform, Edify, and give administrators the ability to analyze siloed institutional data, whether or not they have coding experience.

“By adding the Rapid Insight technology and team to EAB, we further solidify Edify’s position as the most comprehensive and easy-to-use data and analytics solution built specifically for higher education,” said President of EAB Technology Scott Schirmeier. “EAB’s acquisition of Rapid Insight is an extension of our vision to help higher education leaders take back control of their campus data and use it to make decisions that ensure that schools and students thrive.”

Edify and Rapid Insight remove two major barriers to data analysis and reporting: inaccessibility and complexity. Edify organizes institutional data in a uniform format, eliminating the time-consuming task of checking and manipulating data sets manually. It also creates a central point of access to that data. Rapid Insight’s intuitive drag-and-drop functionality removes technical barriers to using that data for decision-making, enabling stakeholders across campus to run analyses, report on outcomes, and share insights with executives.

By combining these two technologies, Edify can be deployed within days. This agility and speed-to-insight gives leaders a head start on democratizing data that can support decisions on mission-critical topics such as enrollment, advancement, and student success.

For example, administrators may want to analyze trends and correlations in giving behavior to improve fundraising strategy. With Edify and Rapid Insight, advancement leaders can access and combine different academic and demographic data sets quickly, instead of embarking on a time-consuming process of collecting and synthesizing data in multiple formats from multiple departments. They can also build models in real time to create visibility for campus leaders while testing the impact of different actions on a potential donor’s likelihood of giving.

“The typical college or university collects and maintains a wealth of data that could be invaluable to their leadership team if only they didn’t have to move mountains to get their hands on it,” added Rapid Insight President Michael Laracy. “The work we are doing with EAB will give university leaders the tools they need to manage their institutions more effectively while reducing the burden on campus IT personnel.”

