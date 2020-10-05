Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EADSY, EADSF FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Airbus SE Investors of the Important October 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action – EADSY, EADSF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:13am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY, EADSF) between February 24, 2016 and July 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 5, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Airbus investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Airbus class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1773.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Airbus’s policies and protocols were insufficient to ensure the Company’s compliance with relevant anti-corruption laws and regulations; (2) consequently, Airbus engaged in bribery, corruption, and fraud in order to enhance its business with respect to its commercial aircraft, helicopter, and defense deals; (3) as a result, Airbus’s earnings were derived in part from unlawful conduct and therefore unsustainable; (4) the full scope and severity of Airbus’s misconduct; (5) resolution of government investigations of Airbus would foreseeably cost Airbus billions of dollars in settlements and legal fees and subject the Company to significant continuing government investigation and oversight; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 5, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1773.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:26aGTX : Global NFC Shipment Solutions Selected for Nomad Spirits Company Launch
AQ
09:26aMorf3D and Siemens collaborate to help industries accelerate adoption of metal additive manufacturing for disruptive innovation
PR
09:26aNew Demonstration Video Shows You Only Have Three Minutes to Escape a Home Fire
PR
09:26aGTX Corp Global NFC Shipment Solutions Selected for Nomad Spirits Company Launch
GL
09:26aOblong Announces New Patents for Remote Work to Enhance Current and Planned Multi-share Collaboration Offerings
BU
09:25aSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : signs cooperation agreement with government of Irkutsk Region
PU
09:25aERAMET : Comilog and the Gabonese State set up a fund dedicated to local populations
PU
09:25aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 02.10.2020
PU
09:25aPublic Investment for the Recovery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2EQUINOR ASA : Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : After Wirecard, a pitch for bigger DAX with stricter rules
4PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
5NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group