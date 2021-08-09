EANS-Tip Announcement : Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fascicolo Bilancio al 31/12/2020 della società Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. The company Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 09.06.2021 Publication Location: https://www.rmispa.com/en/investors-relations end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 03:47 ET (07:47 GMT)