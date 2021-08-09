EANS-Tip Announcement : Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fascicolo Bilancio al 31/12/2020 della società Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A.
The company Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. is declaring the following financial
reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 09.06.2021
Publication Location: https://www.rmispa.com/en/investors-relations
