Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EANS-Tip Announcement : Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

08/09/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the 
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content 
  of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fascicolo Bilancio al 31/12/2020 della società Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. 
 
 
The company Rottami Metalli Italia S.p.A. is declaring the following financial 
reports below: 
 
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock 
Exchange Act 
English: 
Publication Date: 09.06.2021 
Publication Location: https://www.rmispa.com/en/investors-relations 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 03:47 ET (07:47 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
04:15aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi RS Q e-tron being put through its paces under the Spanish sun
AQ
04:12aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Morrison (Wm.) Supermarkets plc
AQ
04:11aSOFTBANK : backed Oyo shortlists investment banks for $1.2 billion IPO - Moneycontrol
RE
04:10aPinduoduo launches 2021 Smart Agriculture Competition to spearhead agriculture modernization and sustainability
GL
04:09aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
04:09aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
04:09aDGAP-PVR : PUMA SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
04:09aDGAP-CMS : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
04:09aPUMA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks fight back, gold slides and oil takes a spill
2Oil drops on China COVID-19 curbs, dollar strength
3MEITUAN : MEITUAN : China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains
4Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vacc..

HOT NEWS