Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(EAR) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Eargo Class Action Lawsuit

10/24/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EAR). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Eargo common between February 25, 2021, and September 22, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021.

[click here to join this action]

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Eargo class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Eargo class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aCREDIT SUISSE : Former Credit Suisse security head targeted in Swiss regulator's investigation
RE
09:01aAMARIN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation, plc
BU
09:01aBrain Cancer Canada Funds Canadian Research Aiming To Treat Brain Cancer
GL
09:00aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : Proton Therapy contract finalized with Advocate Radiation Oncology Affiliate in Florida 
AQ
08:57aExclusive-Italy and UniCredit to end talks over MPS sale - sources
RE
08:54aDALLAH HEALTHCARE : announces obtaining of a Long Term Murabaha Financing in compliance with Islamic Sharia
PU
08:54aSAUDI TELECOM : Al Wetaid reviews 5G arrangements and services of Riyadh Season
PU
08:54aKNOWLEDGE ECONOMIC CITY : Addendum Announcement to the Knowledge Economic City announcement regarding the Signing of SAR782 Million Financing Agreement with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank to Finance the Execution of Knowledge Economic City Hub Project
PU
08:54aSAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
PU
08:54aSAUDI TELECOM : InspireU incubates 10 distinguished projects in its eighth intake
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Italy and UniCredit to end talks over MPS sale - sources
2China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property pr..
3Tesla : hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000
4Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
5Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions polic..

HOT NEWS