Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EARGO, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Eargo, Inc.

09/23/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) (“Eargo” or The “Company”). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Eargo may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

If you purchased Eargo shares and suffered losses, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to gstone@whafh.com.

Shares of hearing aid maker Eargo Inc. traded as low as $6.33 per share today after the company said in a filing yesterday it "was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to insurance-reimbursement claims the company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans." The company went public in October 2020 at $18.00 per share.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pFIRSTENERGY : Penn Power Donate and Plant Nearly 130 Trees at Buhl Park
PR
02:42pCISCO : Automating AWS with Cisco SecureX
PU
02:42pFixing food finance to heal the planet
PU
02:42pTrevor Brathwaite Demits Office as Deputy Governor of ECCB
PU
02:42pCOMMITTING TO CUSTOMERS : Q&A With Lambert Walsh, DocuSign SVP Customer Success
PU
02:42pCOMMERCIAL METALS : To Be Featured In National TV Series 'EARTH With John Holden'
PU
02:42pNIFA Invests $2.9 Million for Research and Extension on Alfalfa Productivity, Resilience, Quality, and Marketing
PU
02:42pNIFA Invests over $900,000 for Canola and Hemp Research
PU
02:42pLIGHTNING EMOTORS : to Sponsor Denver Broncos Football Club
PU
02:41pPhotographer Merik Goma To Begin Artist In Residence At The Amistad Center
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2Analyst recommendations: Amgen, Apple, AstraZeneca, FedEx, T-Mobile US...
3The student becomes the master
4KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
5Analysis-Chinese property debt issuers face 'Evergrande premium' as wor..

HOT NEWS