Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EARGO INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Eargo, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Eargo investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ear.

What is this all about?

After the markets closed on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. In light of this information, Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news shares of Eargo stock fell over 50% in after-market hours trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Eargo stock and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:48aDYNATRONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:46aSALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:46aELECTRIC ROYALTIES : Provides Update on 8 Assets Within Royalty Portfolio
AQ
07:46aLEXSTON LIFE SCIENCES : Initiates Research and Development Project Using Psychedelic Compound 5-Me0-DMT
AQ
07:46aECO DEPOT : Announces Acquisition of Development One Nanotechnologies and Energy Inc.
PR
07:45aAPPLE : EU plans one mobile charging port for all, in setback for Apple
RE
07:44aCovestro AG english
DJ
07:44aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - DraftKings Inc
PR
07:44aEmerson Ecologics Launches Wellevate® Labs, New Comprehensive Clinical Laboratory Service
BU
07:43aUK stocks inch higher as dovish BoE calms taper nerves
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3Stellantis N : Supply chain snarls could cost automakers $210 billion t..
4Chinese Estates : One of Evergrande's main investors looks to offload s..
5Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..

HOT NEWS