EARNEST Partners : Appoints Yugeng Sun and Aaron Kirchoff to Directors

EARNEST Partners, a leading global asset manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Yugeng Sun and Aaron Kirchoff, to Director.

EARNEST Partners has grown its business in China over that past decade and Yugeng has been a significant contributor for the past eight years. Yugeng was instrumental in EARNEST Partners receiving a coveted QFLP license in China. With this promotion Yugeng will take on additional responsibilities for the leadership and development of EARNEST Partners’ business in China. Yugeng will also continue his role as a key contributor to EARNEST Partners’ fixed income team. Yugeng is a CFA Charter holder and earned his Bachelor of Science in Financial Mathematics and Economics from the University of Michigan and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

For seven years Aaron has been instrumental in building EARNEST Partners’ success by serving client needs and forming new relationships. This promotion puts Aaron in the leadership group at EARNEST Partners with responsibilities for developing our external relationships and executing our internal initiatives. Prior to joining the firm, Aaron served in the United States Air Force. Aaron is a CFA Charter holder and earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his MBA from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University. Whilst at the Air Force Academy, Aaron played football and served as a team captain. His leadership talents continue to be on display at EARNEST Partners.

“Yugeng and Aaron are exceptional talents who embody the culture of our firm. They are relentless in their pursuit of results and client service and consistently contribute to the successful development of EARNEST Partners. I am pleased to acknowledge their talents and achievements with this promotion” said Paul Viera, founder and CEO of EARNEST Partners.

About EARNEST Partners

EARNEST Partners is an independent, employee-owned asset management firm currently advising on more than $20 billion in assets for clients around the world. We offer competitive active and passive equity strategies, in Non-U.S. and U.S. markets, across the market cap spectrum as well as fixed income products to match specific duration objectives. EARNEST Partners seeks to invest in businesses that support their community’s values while providing superior returns to their equity and debt holders. EARNEST Partners is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with research offices in China and Brazil.

