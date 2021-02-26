Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EARNEST Partners : Appoints Yugeng Sun and Aaron Kirchoff to Directors

02/26/2021 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EARNEST Partners, a leading global asset manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Yugeng Sun and Aaron Kirchoff, to Director.

EARNEST Partners has grown its business in China over that past decade and Yugeng has been a significant contributor for the past eight years. Yugeng was instrumental in EARNEST Partners receiving a coveted QFLP license in China. With this promotion Yugeng will take on additional responsibilities for the leadership and development of EARNEST Partners’ business in China. Yugeng will also continue his role as a key contributor to EARNEST Partners’ fixed income team. Yugeng is a CFA Charter holder and earned his Bachelor of Science in Financial Mathematics and Economics from the University of Michigan and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

For seven years Aaron has been instrumental in building EARNEST Partners’ success by serving client needs and forming new relationships. This promotion puts Aaron in the leadership group at EARNEST Partners with responsibilities for developing our external relationships and executing our internal initiatives. Prior to joining the firm, Aaron served in the United States Air Force. Aaron is a CFA Charter holder and earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his MBA from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University. Whilst at the Air Force Academy, Aaron played football and served as a team captain. His leadership talents continue to be on display at EARNEST Partners.

“Yugeng and Aaron are exceptional talents who embody the culture of our firm. They are relentless in their pursuit of results and client service and consistently contribute to the successful development of EARNEST Partners. I am pleased to acknowledge their talents and achievements with this promotion” said Paul Viera, founder and CEO of EARNEST Partners.

About EARNEST Partners

EARNEST Partners is an independent, employee-owned asset management firm currently advising on more than $20 billion in assets for clients around the world. We offer competitive active and passive equity strategies, in Non-U.S. and U.S. markets, across the market cap spectrum as well as fixed income products to match specific duration objectives. EARNEST Partners seeks to invest in businesses that support their community’s values while providing superior returns to their equity and debt holders. EARNEST Partners is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with research offices in China and Brazil.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aBRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Corporate Presentation February 2021
PU
09:20aCHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY : Form of proxy for the special general meeting of 18 march 2021
PU
09:20aTHERMA BRIGHT : IIROC Trading Resumption - THRM
AQ
09:20aMTBC Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
GL
09:20aGenetic Technologies Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the US on the RedChip Money Report®
GL
09:20aNorth American Nickel Appoints New Director and Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
09:20aBiofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
GL
09:20aNSAV Announces Completion of Anti-Reverse Split Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
NE
09:19aBARCLAYS : found guilty of "serious deceit" in 2008 fundraising, Staveley denied damages
RE
09:19aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"