Latest News
EASA and ENAV signed a Memorandum of Cooperation

10/26/2021 | 09:36am EDT
MADRID, October 26, 2021 - Patrick Ky, Executive Director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Paolo Simioni, CEO of ENAV (Italian Air Navigation Service Provider) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation during the World ATM Congress in Madrid, agreeing to work together on various areas of common interest in international aviation.

The agreement fosters cooperation through the exchange of information, knowledge and expertise. Its scope includes aspects of safety, security and the environment in Europe, as well as projects in other areas of the globe. Its goal is to create synergies and support the development of aviation in line with the objectives of safety, efficiency and sustainability.

The first project defined under the agreement regards cooperation at a technical level on aviation safety in Africa. EASA is implementing an EU programme to promote aviation safety in Africa, in both the northern and Sub-Saharan areas. The ENAV Group is already active in the region, providing services and expertise in Air Traffic Management.

The agreement will support joint activities and cooperation in the field of Air Navigation Services, including the development of platforms for Drones Traffic Management, satellite technologies and the training of staff.

Disclaimer

EASA - European Aviation Safety Agency published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
