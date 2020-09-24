Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EASA enters strategic cooperation with Germany's BSI on cyber security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:10am EDT

BONN/COLOGNE, September 24, 2020 - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) agreed to work together to enhance cyber security in international aviation, tackling the threats to flight safety posed by the increased digitalisation of aircraft and interconnectivity of aviation systems.

EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky and President of the BSI Arne Schönbohm signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to this effect at the BSI offices in Bonn.

'Flying is generally considered the safest form of transport. Considering the increasing digitalisation and connectivity in aviation, cyber security is a key factor to ensure that this remains the case. We can only have a successful digital takeoff in aviation if information security is on board from the very beginning,' Schönbohm said.
'The roles and responsibilities of EASA and BSI are complementary,' he added. 'This is why we are expanding our strategic cooperation. Together, we will be able to spread a shield of cyber security for aircraft, manufacturers and airlines as well as for airports and air traffic control.'

'We are very happy to have reached this agreement with such a prestigious authority to support us in the cyber age of aviation,' said EASA's Ky. 'Cyber security is an essential component to ensure flight safety. We are confident that this cooperation will help to increase our joint awareness of cybersecurity threats and the best practices for managing them.'

Please see the press release for more information.

Disclaimer

EASA - European Aviation Safety Agency published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 13:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
AQ
09:21aGOLDEN MATRIX : Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
AQ
09:21aAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
GL
09:21aGolden Matrix Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
GL
09:21aDXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces Leadership Appointments to Support the “new DXC"
BU
09:21aInnovative Strength and Competitiveness for Life Science Startups
BU
09:20aDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
09:20aDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
09:20aThe Message of the President of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Mr. Nicu Marcu, addressed within the Funds Administrators Summit in Romania
PU
09:20aTR-1 : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group