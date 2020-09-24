EASA enters strategic cooperation with Germany's BSI on cyber security

BONN/COLOGNE, September 24, 2020 - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) agreed to work together to enhance cyber security in international aviation, tackling the threats to flight safety posed by the increased digitalisation of aircraft and interconnectivity of aviation systems.

EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky and President of the BSI Arne Schönbohm signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to this effect at the BSI offices in Bonn.

'Flying is generally considered the safest form of transport. Considering the increasing digitalisation and connectivity in aviation, cyber security is a key factor to ensure that this remains the case. We can only have a successful digital takeoff in aviation if information security is on board from the very beginning,' Schönbohm said.

'The roles and responsibilities of EASA and BSI are complementary,' he added. 'This is why we are expanding our strategic cooperation. Together, we will be able to spread a shield of cyber security for aircraft, manufacturers and airlines as well as for airports and air traffic control.'

'We are very happy to have reached this agreement with such a prestigious authority to support us in the cyber age of aviation,' said EASA's Ky. 'Cyber security is an essential component to ensure flight safety. We are confident that this cooperation will help to increase our joint awareness of cybersecurity threats and the best practices for managing them.'

