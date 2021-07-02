Log in
EBA consults on changes to reporting on securitisation, asset encumbrance and G-SIIs

07/02/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Posted on July 2, 2021 by Editor

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has launched a public consultation on amendments to its Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on requirements for Common Reporting Framework (COREP) and asset encumbrance reporting, as well as reporting for the purposes of identifying global systemically important institutions (G-SIIs). Comments are due by 23 September 2021.

The changes aim to streamline and enhance proportionality in asset encumbrance reporting, and will exempt small and non-complex institutions from the reporting of more granular data. EBA presents the proposals as a step forward in cost reduction measures as recommended by its recent study on the cost of compliance with supervisory reporting requirements.

Also included in the ITS are updates to securitisation reporting to reflect prudential requirements, and minor changes to COREP (reporting on own funds and own funds requirements). In addition, the EBA proposes expanding the scope of reporting of information for determining G-SIIs and assigning buffer rates, to include standalone entities that meet relevant criteria as well as banking groups.

Read more here.

Disclaimer

XBRL International Inc. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:22:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS