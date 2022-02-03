Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EBA publishes technical standards listing advanced economy countries for market risk own funds requirements

02/03/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

02 February 2022

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its final draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on the list of countries with an advanced economy for calculating the equity risk under the alternative standardised approach (FRTB-SA). These RTS are part of the phase 3 deliverables of the EBA roadmap for the new market and counterparty credit risk approaches.

Institutions using the alternative standardised approach to determine own funds requirements for market risk are required to compute the equity risk stemming from their trading book positions in accordance with a prescribed set of risk factors and corresponding risk weights. To determine the appropriate risk-weight, institutions are to identify whether a risk factor refers to an advanced economy or an emerging market. Risk factors mapped to the advanced economy bucket benefit from a lower risk weight compared to those mapped to the emerging market bucket.

While not specifying the underlying criteria to draw it, the FRTB standards provide a list of advanced economies that leaves out some EU countries. The EBA, accordingly, analysed an extensive sample of equity names to assess whether equity names related to economies included in the FRTB list are less volatile than those relating to the excluded EU countries. The results show that this is not the case.

On the basis of the results obtained, and considering that the EU has a single market, the final draft RTS complement the FRTB list of advanced economies by including all member states and all countries belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA).

Legal basis

These draft RTS have been developed according to Article 325ap(3) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (CRR), which mandates the EBA to specify what constitutes an emerging market and to specify what constitutes an advanced economy.

DOCUMENTS

LINKS

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:38aMoore Kuehn Encourages POND, MCAE, RICO, and OTRA Investors to Contact Law Firm
GL
10:38aMoore Kuehn Encourages POND, MCAE, RICO, and OTRA Investors to Contact Law Firm
GL
10:38aDBRS MORNINGSTAR : U.S. Banks: Operating Environment Conducive for NII Growth in 2022
BU
10:37aU.S. to cover cost of over-the-counter COVID tests through Medicare
RE
10:37aCROSLEY RADIO CELEBRATES THE BEATLES : Get Back Rooftop Concert with Exclusive New Turntable
BU
10:36aRumble Sets New Records for User Engagement & Posts Significant User Growth in January
PR
10:35aIn Kyiv, Erdogan says ready to help resolve Ukraine-Russia crisis
RE
10:35aHexagon Purus joins forces with BMW, Bosch and TesTneT on project “FlatHyStor” to research innovative hydrogen storage system solutions for hydrogen-powered vehicles
AQ
10:35aSpotify Down Over 17%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
10:34aDeutsche Bank advises clients to buy euros after ECB hawkish pivot
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
5Agitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff

HOT NEWS