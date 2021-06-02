Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EBON 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Contact Hagens Berman to Recover Losses Due to Alleged Securities Fraud

06/02/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: June 26, 2020 – Apr. 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EBON
Contact An Attorney Now: EBON@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) Securities Class Action:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Ebang’s statements concerning its use of capital raised from investors and its claim to be a leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining machines.

More specifically, over the past year, Ebang raised approximately $374 million from investors in public offerings and represented it would use these proceeds to “further expand our operations” in cryptocurrency mining, exchange platforms, and general corporate purposes.

These statements were brought into question on Apr. 6, 2021, when analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled “Ebang: Yet Another Crypto ‘China Hustle’ Absconding With U.S. Investor Cash.”

According to Hindenburg, the company directed much of the cash out of the company through a series of opaque deals with entities linked to Ebang’s Chairman/CEO and its underwriter.   Specifically, Hindenburg concludes the company directed (1) $103 million into bond purchases linked to its underwriter which has a track record of fraud allegations levied against it, and (2) $21 million to a relative of its Chairman/CEO coincident with raising that amount from investors.

Hindenburg also concludes Ebang is not a leading bitcoin mining machine producer, only sold a pittance compared to other large Chinese producers, and is slated for a 97% decline in such sales for FY 2020.

In response, the price of Ebang shares declined sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Ebang lied to investors about its true operations and use of capital,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Ebang investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ebang should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EBON@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pELEMENT NUTRITION  : Nutritional Sciences Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
AQ
05:55pGlobal equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data
RE
05:55pDelta 9 Cannabis Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference
NE
05:54pGlobal equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data
RE
05:52pTech Up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:48pFinancials Flat On Treasury Yield View -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:45pEXXON MOBIL  : Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight
AQ
05:44pLOWELL FARMS  : to Discuss the Future of Cannabis at 2021 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference June 3 and 4
AQ
05:42pFIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL  : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
05:41pConsumer Cos Up On Meme Stock, Reopening Bets -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
2Global equities edge higher on hopes of U.S. jobs data
3The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Let the good times roll

HOT NEWS