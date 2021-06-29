Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EBRD president expects investment slowdown in 2021

06/29/2021 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects 2021 investments to ease off from last year's record 11 billion euro outlay as big projects slow in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, its president told Reuters.

A resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks in Western Europe, the Central Balkans and Central Asia in the first half of the year, accompanied by fresh travel restrictions, will affect EBRD's activity in an otherwise robust economic recovery from the pandemic, said Odile Renaud-Basso.

"We see a bit of slowing down of big investment projects, so a bit of uncertainty ... (and a) wait and see approach from some of our clients," Renaud-Basso said ahead of the EBRD's annual meeting this week in its 30th anniversary year.

"We expect the level of activity to be not as high as last year, which was exceptional with 11 billion (euros), but to be more in a standard range of 9-10 billion (euros)."

In an effort to help the nearly 40 economies in which the EBRD operates to cope with the pandemic, the bank last year focused on providing emergency short-term liquidity, working capital, trade finance and restructuring.

Activity this year was centred on supporting clients through the economic recovery, which is expected to pick up speed in the second half of 2021 as vaccination programmes continue and control of the pandemic increases, said Renaud-Basso.

That included more environmentally friendly projects under a drive to make more than 50% of its investments focused on the transition to sustainable and climate-resilient economies by 2025.

The bank may be able to offer greater flexibility with those economies still heavily reliant on fossil fuels provided that they have decarbonisation ambitions, Renaud-Basso added.

Poland, for example, receives the bulk of its electricity from carbon-intensive coal and is the only European Union state that has refused to pledge climate neutrality by 2050.

"If this takes place consistently with long-term strategies that are strongly aligned with the Paris Agreement and have a target date for decarbonisation and so forth, we may have some flexibility to accommodate these strategies," she said.

"That's important for (the) Western Balkans, Poland, Kazakhstan." ($1 = 0.8377 euros) (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Karin Strohecker Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:49aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:49aFTSE 100 Rises 0.3% as Construction Stocks Gain
DJ
04:46aStocks break 4-day winning streak on virus fears
RE
04:44aUK consumers start to borrow again - Bank of England data
RE
04:41aKennedy-Wilson buys $252 million London office building on demand rebound hopes
RE
04:31aNNPC chief advances Dangote refinery stake purchase, warns on fuel costs
RE
04:30aEbrd could be flexible with green investment drive in countries reliant on fossil fuels, its president says
RE
04:30aEbrd expects 2021 investment to slow from last year's record 11 bln euros, its president says
RE
04:30aEBRD president expects investment slowdown in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5Pandemic boom drives UK house prices up by most since 2004

HOT NEWS