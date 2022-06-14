Log in
EBRD says it will lend 300 mln euros to Ukraine's Naftogaz

06/14/2022 | 11:40am EDT
KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday it would lend up to 300 million euros ($312.6 million) to help Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz compensate for the loss of gas production following Russia's invasion.

"NAK (Naftogaz) will use the initial 50 million euro tranche disbursed by the EBRD for emergency gas purchases, which are urgently needed to prepare Ukraine's gas system for the next heating season," EBRD said in a statement.

It said Naftogaz aimed to raise a total of 1 billion euros to buy up to one billion cubic metre (bcm) of gas, which is critical to ensure there is enough in the system by autumn.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said this month the country needed to add about 9 billion bcm of gas to its reserves for the 2022/23 heating season starting in October.

Shmygal said that Ukraine had about 9 bcm of gas reserves in the middle of spring and has since raised volumes to 10 bcm. He said the target is to collect no less than 19 bcm of gas for the winter.

Ukraine could produce up 19 bcm of gas this year and will consume between 21 bcm and 24 bcm, he added.

($1 = 0.9598 euros) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
