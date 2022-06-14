EBRD says it will lend 300 mln euros to Ukraine's Naftogaz

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday it would
lend up to 300 million euros ($312.6 million) to help Ukrainian
energy firm Naftogaz compensate for the loss of gas production
following Russia's invasion.
"NAK (Naftogaz) will use the initial 50 million euro tranche
disbursed by the EBRD for emergency gas purchases, which are
urgently needed to prepare Ukraine's gas system for the next
heating season," EBRD said in a statement.
It said Naftogaz aimed to raise a total of 1 billion euros
to buy up to one billion cubic metre (bcm) of gas, which is
critical to ensure there is enough in the system by autumn.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said this month the
country needed to add about 9 billion bcm of gas to its reserves
for the 2022/23 heating season starting in October.
Shmygal said that Ukraine had about 9 bcm of gas reserves in
the middle of spring and has since raised volumes to 10 bcm. He
said the target is to collect no less than 19 bcm of gas for the
winter.
Ukraine could produce up 19 bcm of gas this year and will
consume between 21 bcm and 24 bcm, he added.
($1 = 0.9598 euros)
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jan Harvey)