EBRD says it will spend 1 bln euros in Ukraine this year

MARRAKESH, Morocco, May 10 (Reuters) - The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will spend 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) in Ukraine in 2022, the bank's president Odile
Renaud-Basso said on Tuesday.
She said the package was aimed at helping the Ukrainian
economy and added in comments on the sidelines of the bank's
annual meeting in Morocco that the lender was willing to do
more.
European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said
the union was considering ways to give the EBRD more support,
including in the form of guarantees, to help the bank increase
its assistance to countries affected by the war in Ukraine.
Speaking after a meeting with Renaud-Basso in Marrakech, he
estimated the cost of war damage to Ukraine at between 500
billion and 600 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9491 euros)
