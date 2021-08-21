Log in
EBS Long Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire (EBS) Before April 24, 2020? – Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation

08/21/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (NYSE: EBS) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Emergent from April 24, 2020 and April 16, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Then on, July 30, 2021, Emergent said it has received inquiries and subpoenas from many U.S. authorities related to its abilities to manufacture COVID-19 bulk drug substance.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Emergent, holding shares before April 24, 2020, you may have standing to hold Emergent harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Emergent, holding shares before April 24, 2020; you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action



© GlobeNewswire 2021
