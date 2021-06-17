Log in
EC$5 Polymer Banknote in Circulation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

06/17/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
The new EC$5 polymer banknote is now available in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has issued the new notes to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd and RBTT Bank.

The ECCB launched its family of polymer notes in May 2019 with the new $50 note which features former Governor of the ECCB, the late Honourable Sir K Dwight Venner. The $100, $20 and $10 were issued subsequently based on stock levels at the commercial banks in the ECCB member countries.

The EC polymer notes are made from a thin, flexible and transparent plastic film. The notes are cleaner as they are more resistant to dirt and moisture; more secure as they are more difficult to counterfeit because polymer allows for the inclusion of advanced security features. The notes are also stronger because they are much more durable than paper and are difficult to tear.

The EC polymer and paper notes are co-circulating. Therefore, in conducting your business you may receive both the EC polymer and paper banknotes.

-30-

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
