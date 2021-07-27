EC Infosystems : Announces Disney Ticket User Conference Promotion

EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, announced a promotion for their annual user conference that will include a free Disney park ticket for all early bird attendees who register and book their hotel stay before August 15, 2021.

The annual user conference, scheduled for November 10-12, 2021, will be held at The Four Seasons Resort and Spa in Orlando, Florida. For those attendees registered for the event with hotel stays confirmed prior to August 15, 2021, EC Infosystems will provide a complimentary Disney park ticket for a half day outing to be held prior to the start of the conference on Wednesday, November 10th. This promotion has been extended to those who have already registered and booked hotels prior to the announcement. Additional details including park selection, itinerary, and provided transportation will be provided to attendees after the conclusion of the promotion.

“Our commitment to our clients and the EC Infosystems’ community will be a focal point of this year’s event,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “The deliberate choice of hosting the user conference in Disney coupled with this exciting early-bird promotion are both testaments to our emphasis on community during and beyond our event.”

Located conveniently in the Walt Disney hotel district and just three miles from the legendary theme parks, the user conference will be held the sprawling Four Seasons Resort and Spa at 10100 Dream Tree Boulevard LAKE BUENA VISTA, Orlando, FL 32836.

For 2021, the event theme is “Driving Growth,” where attendees can expect to collaborate, learn, and strategize significant growth opportunities leveraging EC Infosystems’ industry leading technology and tools. The event itinerary will include the early bird attendee outing and a welcome event on Wednesday, November 10th, the full-day conference and celebratory reception on Thursday, November 11th, and will conclude with a private Disney-themed breakfast and half day sessions on Friday, November 12th. The full agenda and final schedule of events will be released in the coming weeks.

“This year we look to build on the success of our past user conference events while celebrating this opportunity to reunite in-person,” says Ananda Goswami, EC Infosystems’ Chief Revenue Officer.

User conference registration is complimentary and open for registration only to EC Infosystems’ EDI and Billing clients. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the extremely discounted lodging options at The Four Seasons Orlando early. EC Infosystems will also be offering a limited number of sponsorship opportunities for any energy industry contacts looking to partner with their expansive customer base. To learn more or register, please visit the EC Infosystems’ website and reserve your spot today.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company's sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005060/en/