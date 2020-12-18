Log in
ECA, ITFC hold AfCFTA Stakeholders' Dialogue for Sudan

12/18/2020 | 01:29pm EST
Media advisory

Khartoum, 18 December 2020: The ECA Office for North Africa, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of the Sudan and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) will hold on 20-24 December 2020 in Khartoum a Stakeholder dialogue on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This event will take place with the participation of public institution, private sector, civil society representatives as well as an academics, with the goal of raising Sudanese AfCFTA stakeholders' awareness about the potential benefits and impacts of the AfCFTA on the national economy.

As African countries prepare for the entry into force of the AfCFTA in January 2021, this workshop will help facilitate the design and implementation of the Sudan national strategy for the AfCFTA.

What: AfCFTA Stakeholders' dialogue for the Sudan

When: Sunday 20 December at 9 am

Where: Corinthia Hotel, Khartoum, Sudan

Participation: Journalists wishing to take part in the opening ceremony are kindly requested to confirm their participation to filali-ansary@un.org; WhatsApp No : +212 673 734 462 .

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:28:01 UTC

