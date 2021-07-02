Log in
ECA in West Africa holds a conversation with youth in Côte d'Ivoire on their contributions to the structural transformation of their countries

07/02/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), July 02, 2021 - The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Sub-Regional Office for West Africa (SROWA) on Tuesday held a conversation with young people in Côte d'Ivoire on their contributions to the structural transformation of their countries.

The meeting, which was held in Abidjan under the chairmanship of the Director of the ECA's Sub-Regional Office for West Africa, Ngone Diop, brought together some thirty representatives of youth movements and associations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The main objective was to engage Ivorian youth to take ownership of the imperative of structural transformation and the development strategies to achieve it in the case of the sub-region in general, and Côte d'Ivoire in particular, so that they can contribute and benefit from it.

In her speech, the Director of the ECA's Sub-Regional Office for West Africa made it clear to the youth of Côte d'Ivoire that their contributions are indispensable to the structural transformation of their country.

'Youth are the future of Africa and you must be aware of your imminently important role in the development of your country,' said Ngone Diop to representatives of youth movements and associations in Côte d'Ivoire.

'Achieving structural transformation is a path strewn with obstacles, and if there are obstacles, there are opportunities. You have everything you need to move toward structural transformation in your country. You have everything you need to move towards structural transformation in your country,' said the Director of the Sub-Regional Office for West Africa to the young Ivoirians.

Ngone Diop also informed the youth of Côte d'Ivoire of the existence of several programs dedicated to youth.

This conversation made it possible to engage the youth of Côte d'Ivoire on the issues of socio-economic development of their country in a context marked by COVID-19 and to exchange with them on the economic opportunities that Côte d'Ivoire and West Africa can benefit from for socio-economic development.

In addition to the various key messages related to youth employment, training, the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), peace, individual awareness and voluntary commitment, a recommendation for the creation of clusters was made during this conversation.

For more information, please contact: Tahirou Gouro, Communication Officer, CEA- BSR/AO,

Email: gouro2@un.org

Sub-Regional Office for West Africa
428 Avenue du Fleuve Niger
P.O. BOX 744, Niamey, Niger
Website: www.uneca.org

