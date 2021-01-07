ECB Economic Bulletin (Issue 8/2020)

Economic and monetary developments

Overview

At its monetary policy meeting on 10 December 2020, the Governing Council decided to recalibrate its monetary policy instruments. While the rebound in economic activity in the third quarter was stronger than expected and the prospects for the roll-outof vaccines are encouraging, the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic continues to pose serious risks to public health and to the euro area and global economies. The resurgence in COVID-19cases and the associated containment measures are significantly restricting euro area economic activity, which is expected to have contracted in the fourth quarter of 2020. While activity in the manufacturing sector continues to hold up well, services activity is being severely curbed by the increase in infection rates and the new restrictions on social interaction and mobility. Inflation remains very low in the context of weak demand and significant slack in labour and product markets. Overall, the incoming data and the December 2020 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections suggest a more pronounced near-termimpact of the pandemic on the economy and a more protracted weakness in inflation than previously envisaged. Against this background, the Governing Council decided to recalibrate its monetary policy instruments at its meeting on 10 December 2020.

Economic and monetary assessment at the time of the Governing Council meeting of 10 December 2020

The global economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter of 2020 and this was followed by continued growth momentum at the start of the fourth quarter, but headwinds cloud the near-term economic outlook. While recent news about the development of effective vaccines against the coronavirus has sparked financial market optimism, the short-termglobal economic outlook remains clouded by the pandemic. The significant rise in the number of new COVID-19infections, particularly in advanced economies, has led to the reintroduction of containment measures, although these measures are seen as less disruptive to economic activity than those implemented during the first wave of the pandemic. According to the December 2020 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections, global real GDP (excluding the euro area) will contract by 3.0% this year and expand by 5.8% in 2021, before growing by 3.9% and 3.6% in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Global trade (excluding the euro area) contracted more sharply than real GDP in 2020, but is expected to rebound more strongly in 2021. This primarily reflects the more pronounced procyclicality of trade, especially during economic downturns. These adverse effects are expected to be less severe in the context of the recent resurgence in infections. The balance of risks around the global economic outlook is seen as less negative than previously expected, as, given the news about the viability of several vaccines, it is less likely that the severe scenario will materialise.