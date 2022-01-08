ECB European Central Bank : Slides

Looking through higher energy prices? Monetary policy and the green transition
Isabel Schnabel, Member of the ECB's Executive Board
Remarks at a panel on "Climate and the Financial System"
at the American Finance Association 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting, 8 January 2022
EU carbon price increased sharply in 2021, accelerating the green transition
Emissions Trading System (ETS) spot price developments (units in legend)
ETS spot price (EUR/t CO2 equivalent, left-hand scale)
ETS price changes (yoy percentage change, right-hand scale) 100 USD/t equivalent (EUR/t CO2 equivalent, left-hand scale)
Source: Eurostat and ECB staff calculations.
Notes: Daily observations. Last observation is 06/01/2022 for ETS spot prices. The horizontal read line represents a price level of 100 USD/t CO2 equivalent (using Jan-Nov 2021 average exchange rates).
Financial markets as a corrective device, with high emissions implying higher credit risk
Impact of transition risk metrics on credit ratings vis-a-vis leverage
(y-axis: percentage of a credit notch)
Estimated impact of a one standard deviation change in environmental metrics
Estimated impact of disclosure dummies
Estimated impact of a one standard deviation change in financial controls
Source: Carbone, Giuzio, Kapadia, Krämer, Nyholm and Vozian (2021), "The low-carbontransition, climate commitments and firm credit risk", ECB Working Paper No 2631.
Notes: The first two columns represent the estimated magnitude of a one standard deviation increase in disclosed Scope 1 and 2 GHG intensities and disclosed changes in Scope 1 and 2 GHG intensities, respectively. The third and fourth columns reflect the impact of the decision to disclose GHG emissions and make a forward-looking commitment, respectively. The fifth column shows the impact of
a one standard-deviation increase in leverage. The coefficients are obtained via a panel regression of credit ratings on environmental variables, firm-level, sectoral and country controls as well as time fixed effects. Ordered logit estimators lead to similar results.
3
Gas and electricity prices may stay elevated as green transition accelerates
Wholesale and future prices for electricity
and natural gas in the euro area
(units in legend)
Wholesale electricity prices, EUR/MWh (lhs)
Euro area natural gas spot price, EUR/MMBtu (rhs)
Sources: Bloomberg for electricity and gas futures, ICE for gas spot prices, OMIO, Gestore Mercati Energetici,
Fraunhofer ISE and ENTSOE for wholesale electricity prices.
Note: Cut-off date for futures is 06/01/2022. Electricity wholesale prices is a weighted average of electricity prices in
Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.
Latest observation: November 2021 for electricity wholesale prices and December 2021 for gas spot prices.