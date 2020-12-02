ECB European Central Bank : Study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area

Study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area (SPACE)

December 2020

SPACE is dedicated to Hannah Schwabl (18.08.1989 - 27.07.2019), a dedicated and cheerful ECB colleague, who was deeply involved in the initial stage of the work on this study.

Contents

Foreword 4

Executive summary 5

Introduction 8

1 Research method 9

1.1 Scope 9

1.2 Sample design 9

1.3 Data collection 12

Box 1 Payment surveys in Germany and in the Netherlands 13

1.4 Weighting 14

1.5 Validation of the data 14

Box 2 Combining telephone and online interviews to reduce bias 15

2 Payments at the point of sale and to individuals 17

2.1

Total number and value of POS and P2P payments per payment

instrument and their relative share per country 17

Box 3 Survey on the impact of the pandemic on cash trends 21

2.2 Daily average of POS and P2P payments 25

2.3 The use of contactless technology for card payments 29

2.4 Total number of POS and P2P transactions per value range and payment instrument 30

2.5 Total number and value of POS and P2P transactions by place of purchase and payment instrument 32

3 Remote payments 34

3.1 E-shopping, telephone and mail orders 34

3.2 Bill payments and recurring payments in the euro area 43

4 Consumers use cash (in particular high-value banknotes) as a

store of value 50

4.1 Extra cash stored 50

4.2 Possession of high-value banknotes 54

5 Factors influencing payment behaviour 57

5.1 Consumers' payment preferences 57

5.2 Access and acceptance 63

5.3 Cash balances in consumers' wallets 70

6 How consumers obtain cash 72

6.1 Topping up of consumers' wallets 72

6.2 Receiving regular income in cash 75

7 Concluding remarks 77

Annex A 78

Diary survey questionnaire 78

Accompanying questionnaire 86

Annex B 90

Euro area 90

Austria 93

Belgium 96

Cyprus 99

Estonia 102

Spain 105

Finland 108

France 111

Greece 114

Ireland 117

Italy 120

Lithuania 123

Luxembourg 126

Latvia 129

Malta 132

Portugal 135

Slovenia 138

Slovakia 141

List of references 144

