ECB European Central Bank : Vice-President Luis de Guindos self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19

12 December 2021

European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He isolated immediately after getting the result and is informing everyone with whom he has recently been in close contact. He has not been in close contact with President Lagarde in the past week. The Vice-President is already double-vaccinated, and his symptoms are very mild. He will work from home until further notice, and there will be no impact on this week's monetary policy meeting by the ECB.

For media queries, please contact William Lelieveldt, tel.: +49 170 2279090.