Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB European Central Bank : Slides

03/25/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paving the path to recovery by preserving favourable financing conditions

New York University, 25 March 2021

Isabel Schnabel

Member of the ECB Executive Board

www.ecb.europa.eu©

Highly favourable financing conditions at time of December meeting

Euro area GDP-weighted yield curve

(percentage per annum)

Pre-PEPP announcement (18 Mar 2020)

Pre-pandemic (18 Feb 2020)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Maturity (years)

Euro area 10-year real OIS rate

(percentage per annum)

Source: Refinitiv, ECB calculations.

Source: Refinitiv, ECB calculations.

Notes: Real rates are calculated as the difference between the nominal OIS rates and inflation-linked swap rates. Last observation: 22 March 2021 www.ecb.europa.eu©

Containment measures and high uncertainty weighing on aggregate demand

Consumer survey: major purchases over next 12 months (percent balance)

Source: European Commission. Latest observation: February 2021.

Source: European Commission. Latest observation: February 2021.

Consumer survey: savings over next 12 months

(percent balance)

Lower bound and long period of low interest rates may reduce credit sensitivity

Weight of short-term loans in the cost of borrowing indicator to households for house purchases

(percentage)

Distributions of household deposit rates across individual MFIs in the euro area in January 2021

(x-axis: deposit rates in percentages per annum, y-axis: frequencies in percentages, weighted by volumes)

Sources: ECB and ECB calculations.

02010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

Source: ECB.

Notes: The weight is a 24-month moving average of the fraction of new business volumes with initial fixation period up to 1 year over total new business volumes.

Latest observation: January 2021.

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0 -0.6

0.0

0.6

1.2

1.8

2.4

3.0

Notes: Deposit rates on outstanding amounts as reported by individual banks for each of the available product categories, weighted by the respective outstanding amounts. Deposits of households include non-profit institutions serving households

(NPISH).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 17:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pTV maker VIZIO valued at $3.2 bln after opening 17% lower in NYSE debut
RE
01:05pECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK  : Slides
PU
01:04pUs 10-year treasury yields rise one basis point to 1.624% after 7-year note auction
RE
01:02pUs 7-year treasury yields jump to 1.281%, from 1.256%, after auction
RE
01:00pCanada's finance minister says monitoring housing markets very closely
RE
01:00pGlobal container crunch deepens with boxships stranded in Suez Canal
RE
01:00pBig Tech CEOs told 'time for self-regulation is over' by U.S. lawmakers
RE
01:00pU.S. EPA blocks Virgin Islands refinery expansion pending environmental justice review
RE
12:57pTV maker VIZIO Holding drops 17% in NYSE debut
RE
12:56pAfter winter crisis, Texas power grid assures will meet record summer demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
3EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : 'Beached whale' ship could block Suez Canal for weeks
4Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ