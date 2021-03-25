ECB European Central Bank : Slides

Paving the path to recovery by preserving favourable financing conditions

New York University, 25 March 2021

Isabel Schnabel

Member of the ECB Executive Board

Highly favourable financing conditions at time of December meeting

Euro area GDP-weighted yield curve

(percentage per annum)

Pre-PEPP announcement (18 Mar 2020) Pre-pandemic (18 Feb 2020) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Maturity (years)

Euro area 10-year real OIS rate

(percentage per annum)

Source: Refinitiv, ECB calculations.

Notes: Real rates are calculated as the difference between the nominal OIS rates and inflation-linked swap rates. Last observation: 22 March 2021 www.ecb.europa.eu©

Containment measures and high uncertainty weighing on aggregate demand

Consumer survey: major purchases over next 12 months (percent balance)

Source: European Commission. Latest observation: February 2021.

Consumer survey: savings over next 12 months

(percent balance)

Lower bound and long period of low interest rates may reduce credit sensitivity

Weight of short-term loans in the cost of borrowing indicator to households for house purchases

(percentage)

Distributions of household deposit rates across individual MFIs in the euro area in January 2021

(x-axis: deposit rates in percentages per annum, y-axis: frequencies in percentages, weighted by volumes)

Sources: ECB and ECB calculations.

Notes: Deposit rates on outstanding amounts as reported by individual banks for each of the available product categories, weighted by the respective outstanding amounts. Deposits of households include non-profit institutions serving households

