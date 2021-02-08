Log in
ECB European Central Bank : to publish results of the Survey of Monetary Analysts

02/08/2021 | 04:21am EST
8 February 2021

  • Decision follows successful completion of pilot phase
  • First round of survey results to be published on 18 June 2021
  • Survey runs eight times a year, ahead of each Governing Council monetary policy meeting

The European Central Bank (ECB) announces today that it will begin publishing aggregate results of its Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA) in June 2021. The survey, an ECB staff-level exercise, collects information on market participants' expectations about the future evolution of key monetary policy parameters, financial market variables and the economy. The survey runs eight times a year and is aligned with the six-week schedule of the monetary policy meetings of the Governing Council.

Following the successful completion of a pilot phase, which ran from April 2019, the ECB will start publishing the survey results in aggregate form for each round on the Friday the week after the Governing Council. The first survey results to be published on 18 June 2021 will be those of the June 2021 SMA.

The ECB selects survey respondents through selection criteria that include market relevance, geographical representativeness, commitment to participating regularly in subsequent rounds of the survey, and whether the institution is actively involved in the areas of activity covered by the survey. The list of survey respondents is published on the ECB's website.

For media queries, please contact Silvia Margiocco, tel.: +49 69 1344 6619.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
