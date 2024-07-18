ECB HAWKS OPEN TO SEPTEMBER RATE CUT PROVIDED UPCOMING DATA CONFIRM DISINFLATION UNDERWAY: SOURCES
Stock Market News
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.6159 EUR
|+0.14%
|-1.04%
|-
|1.188 EUR
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-
|0.011 EUR
|+0.20%
|0.00%
|-
|0.669 EUR
|+0.10%
|-0.90%
|-
|1.091 USD
|-0.25%
|+0.37%
|-
|0.9164 EUR
|+0.25%
|-0.35%
|-
|- EUR
|-
|0.00%
|-
Nymex Overview : ULSD Prices Modestly Lower, Gasoline, Crude Inch Higher -- OPIS
Frankfurt shares close: Dax falls further - US tech stocks and Siemens weigh down
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Five Below, The Gap, EasyJet, ConocoPhillips...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Rotation trade takes small caps from dead money to Wall Street darlings
Warner Bros Discovery mulls splitting company to boost stock price, FT reports
Truck maker Volvo's profit beats expectations, says demand keeps normalising
Global markets live: ASML, Warner Bros, Beyond Meat, Meta, Alphabet...
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Ecb Hawks Open To September Rate Cut Provided Upcoming Data Conf…