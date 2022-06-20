ECB'S CENTENO SAYS THERE IS A GREAT DETERMINATION TO DEAL WITH F…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Place your bets
Hydrogen
Cybersecurity
Smart City
Let's all cycle!
Water
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
Smart City
The future of mobility
Cybersecurity
Biotechnology
Let's all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
ECB'S CENTENO SAYS THERE IS A GREAT DETERMINATION TO DEAL WITH F…
06/20/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ECB'S CENTENO SAYS THERE IS A GREAT DETERMINATION TO DEAL WITH FRAGMENTATION RISK
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57a
ECB committed to act on fragmentation risks, Centeno says
RE
04:54a
Spain's Economy minister says ECB's measures to fight fragmentation is positive
RE
04:50a
Chinese splash out on tech goods, camping gear in shopping fest
RE
04:47a
China stocks close higher as economy recovers, realty shares jump
RE
04:47a
Crypto industry fears contagion as bitcoin slips under $20,000
RE
04:45a
Ecb's centeno says the natural interest rate is an indicator, n…
RE
04:40a
Ecb's centeno says there is no way the euro is at risk…
RE
04:39a
Ecb's centeno says the dimension of and solidarity should go han…
RE
04:38a
Ecb's centeno says we are discussing instruments (against fragm…
RE
04:38a
Head of airlines group IATA confident industry will return to profitability in 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2
Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3
Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4
Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5
Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh
More news
HOT NEWS
SEAGEN INC.
+16.59%
Merck considering purchase of cancer drug maker Seagen - WSJ
ELI LILLY AND COMPAN.
+2.67%
Sidekick Enters Strategic Collaboration with Lilly to Support Patients with Breast Cancer
AMERICAN AIRLINES GR.
+4.24%
Verizon, AT&T agree to delay some 5G deployment until mid-2023
MEG ENERGY CORP.
-9.99%
MEG Energy Corp. Announces Executive Changes
FRONTERA ENERGY CORP.
-6.49%
Frontera Provides Update on Exploration Block Offshore Guyana
CARGOJET INC.
+4.86%
CARGOJET INC. : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave