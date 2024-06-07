ECB'S REHN: INFLATION WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE AND INTEREST RATE CUTS WILL ALSO SUPPORT ECONOMIC RECOVERY
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.6128 EUR
|+0.10%
|-0.05%
|-
|1.175 EUR
|+0.01%
|+0.03%
|-
|0.011 EUR
|+0.06%
|0.00%
|-
|0.6715 EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.77%
|-
|1.09 USD
|+0.04%
|+0.44%
|-
|0.9181 EUR
|-0.00%
|-0.43%
|-
National bank mergers can be step for cross-border deals, ECB's De Guindos says
INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks, GDP boost drive Indian shares' post-election recovery
Saudi Arabia set to raise $11.2 billion in Aramco share offer priced at lower end of range
Americans are getting pickier, but they are still spending on hot items
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Currency / Forex
- Ecb's Rehn: Inflation Will Continue To Decline And Interest Rate…