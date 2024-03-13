ECB'S WUNSCH SAYS ECB CAN ACT BEFORE WAGE INFLATION DROPS TO 3%
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.6045 EUR
|-0.08%
|+0.92%
|-
|1.171 EUR
|-0.17%
|+0.04%
|-
|0.011 EUR
|-0.15%
|-0.90%
|-
|0.6783 EUR
|-0.07%
|+0.07%
|-
|0.9151 EUR
|+0.02%
|-0.26%
|-
