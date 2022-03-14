Log in
ECB Says Banks Must Disclose Better Climate Data

03/14/2022 | 08:03am EDT
By Maitane Sardon


The biggest banks in the Eurozone fail to meet the European Central Bank's standards for climate-change risk disclosures and must move faster to improve the quality of the information they share with their stakeholders, the ECB said Monday.

In a report assessing the banks' progress on ESG reporting, the ECB said none of the 115 entities under its supervision meet its requirements for climate-related and environmental risks disclosures.

The ECB said European banks had made progress in the areas of risk management, governance and business models since it published its first report in November 2020, but that the improvement has been marginal, with only four in 10 banks sharing information on how they incorporate climate risks into their strategies.

"There is very little justification for this lack of substantial progress, particularly considering the vast amount and quality of climate-related data, tools and information shared by... organizations and institutions in recent years," said Frank Elderson, a member of the ECB's executive board.

Mr. Elderson said banks are trying to compensate for the poor quality of their disclosures by issuing a significant volume of information around green topics. However, he said, they are failing at providing markets and supervisors with details related to their exposure to the risks posed by climate change and the steps they are taking to mitigate and adapt to its effects.

"It is relevant for banks to publicize their efforts to reduce the electricity consumption of their branches; however, it would be much more significant if they were to announce how they are steering their activities toward risk-management practices that are aligned with a carbon-neutral economy," he said.

The ECB said some of the banks did meet its expectations, including one that published its climate strategy alongside several interim targets and related metrics, the progress made in meeting them and the underlying methodology and scenarios it used.

The ECB, which plans to take stock of the disclosures later in the year, said it had sent individual feedback letters to all the banks under its supervision pointing at the critical gaps in the data.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 0802ET

