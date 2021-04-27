Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters Q2 2021

04/27/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

23 April 2021

Results of the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters in the second quarter of 2021

  • HICP inflation expectations revised up for 2021 but otherwise largely unchanged
  • Real GDP growth expectations revised downward in 2021 and upward in 2022, implying a further delay in recovery
  • Unemployment rate expectations revised downward for 2021-23, with longer-term expectations unchanged

In the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) for the second quarter of 2021, HICP inflation expectations stood at 1.6%, 1.3% and 1.5% for 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. Compared with the previous round for the first quarter of 2021, these were revised upward by 0.7 percentage points for 2021 but unchanged for 2022 and 2023. Respondents reported that they considered the factors behind the upward revision for 2021 to be largely temporary. Longer-term inflation expectations (for 2025) stood at 1.7%, also unchanged compared with the previous round

Regarding GDP growth, SPF respondents revised down their expectations for 2021 but up for 2022, implying a further delay in the expected recovery. The expectations imply a return of GDP during 2022 to above its 2019 level. However, this would still be 2.6% lower than the level for 2022 implied in the survey round for the first quarter of 2020, i.e. before Europe was affected by the coronavirus (COVID- 19). Average longer-term expectations for real GDP growth were unchanged at 1.4%.

The profile of unemployment has been revised down for 2021-23 but longer-term expectations were unchanged at 7.4% for 2025, implying an overall slightly less pronounced downward trajectory.

Indicators of the uncertainty surrounding expectations for the main macroeconomic variables mostly eased somewhat but remained elevated by historical standards.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 23 April 2021

Erreur ! Utilisez l'onglet Accueil pour appliquer Title au texte que vous souhaitez faire apparaître ici.

Table: Results of the ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters for the second quarter of 2021

(annual percentage changes, unless otherwise indicated)

Survey horizon

2021

2022

2023

Longer term (1)

HICP inflation

Q2 2021 SPF

1.6

1.3

1.5

1.7

Previous SPF (Q1 2021)

0.9

1.3

1.5

1.7

HICP inflation excluding energy, food, alcohol

and tobacco

Q2 2021 SPF

1.1

1.1

1.4

1.6

Previous SPF (Q1 2021)

0.8

1.1

1.3

1.5

Real GDP growth

Q2 2021 SPF

4.2

4.1

1.9

1.4

Previous SPF (Q1 2021)

4.4

3.7

1.9

1.4

Unemployment rate (2)

Q2 2021 SPF

8.5

8.1

7.7

7.4

Previous SPF (Q1 2021)

8.9

8.3

7.8

7.4

  1. Longer-termexpectations refer to 2025.
  2. As a percentage of the labour force.

For media enquiries, please contact Stefan Ruhkamp(tel.: +49 69 1344 5057).

Notes

  • The SPF is conducted on a quarterly basis and gathers expectations for the rates of inflation, real GDP growth and unemployment in the euro area for several horizons, together with a quantitative assessment of the uncertainty surrounding them. The participants in the survey are experts affiliated with financial or non-financial institutions based within the European Union. The survey results do not represent the views of the ECB's decision-making bodies or its staff. The next Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections will be published on 10 June 2021.
  • Since 2015 the results of the SPF have been published on the ECB's website. For surveys prior to the first quarter of 2015, see the ECB's Monthly Bulletin (2002-2014: Q1 - February, Q2 - May, Q3 - August, Q4 - November).
  • The survey was conducted between 31 March and 12 April 2021 with 63 responses received.
  • The SPF report and data are available via the SPF webpageand via the ECB's Statistical Data Warehouse.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aCIO LEADERSHIP : The CIO as the CEO of Digital Transformation Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29
GL
11:47aCARDINAL HEALTH  : Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
PU
11:47aJENOPTIK  : Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, including agenda
PU
11:47aSupply woes propel palladium to new peaks, gold awaits Fed
RE
11:47aATTICA BANK S A  : Expiration of the term of office of the Representative of the Greek State to the Bank's Board of Directors
PU
11:47aPT ADARO ENERGY TBK  : Indonesia Facility Agreement
PU
11:47aEUTELSAT  : Enters LEO Space through Investment in OneWeb
BU
11:47aLVMH : Share Transactions Disclosure
GL
11:46aTESLA  : Wall Street edges lower as Tesla, 3M weigh; big tech earnings in focus
RE
11:46aU.S. consumer confidence hits 14-month high; house prices soar
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4BP PLC : BP : to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ