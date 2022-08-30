ECB bets boost euro, dollar loses ground

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The euro climbed past
parity against a softening dollar on Tuesday, ahead of German
inflation that will help indicate the likelihood of a
super-sized European Central Bank rate hike.
The European common currency was 0.32% higher at
$1.00295, buoyed by the rate bets and extending the previous
day's rally, albeit from near 20-year lows.
"It's about the ECB being priced far more aggressively over
the past few sessions, as well as a little bit of pressure
coming off the natural gas prices," said John Hardy head of FX
strategy at Saxo Bank.
"It's also noticeable we've seen a bit of magnetism around
this parity level for euro/dollar, so many times these big round
levels can become major sticking points.
The chances of a 75 basis point move have been rising after
a parade of ECB speakers at the Fed's annual symposium in
Jackson Hole backed the case for a big hike.
German CPI data due later in the day will help provide an
indication of how aggressively the ECB will need to move to
curtail inflation. Preliminary data released earlier showed
Spanish national consumer prices rose 10.4% in August from a
year earlier, down from 10.8% the previous month.
Also on traders' radars are several ECB speakers due to make
public remarks later on Tuesday, which could guide markets
towards or away from such a large increase, as well as gas
prices, which are lower than they have been as European
countries' storage facilities fill up. [EU NG]
The dollar was also down against other majors, losing 0.27%
against the Japanese yen while sterling
gained 0.32% to $1.1743.
The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for
risk sentiment, rallied 0.5%, alongside gains in shares.
The dollar index - which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, with the euro the most
heavily weighted - stood at 108.46, after dropping back from
109.48 overnight, a high not seen since September 2002.
An aggressive programme of rate hikes from the Federal
Reserve has been supporting the dollar, and U.S. jobs figures
due on Friday will be closely watched for further clues to the
interest rate outlook.
Bitcoin was also on the front foot in line with
markets' positive attitude to riskier assets, trading at $20,400
up from a six-week low of $19,526 hit over the weekend.
