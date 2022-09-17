Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB could hike rates into next year, chief economist says

09/17/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illumination at ECB headquarters for the Euro's 20th anniversary in Frankfurt, Germany

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could raise interest rates into next year, chief economist Philip Lane told Irish broadcaster RTE on Saturday, just weeks after two hikes took the deposit rate back into positive territory.

"Over the next several meetings, which if you like might mean the last part of this year plus going into the early part of next year, we think we're still in a phase of bringing interest rates up to what might be called a more normal level," Lane said.

Lane added that the euro zone economy is likely to flatline over the winter months and a recession could not be ruled out given high energy prices and a shortage of natural gas.

"If you think our base case is to barely grow, a technical recession - falling into a mild recession - cannot be ruled out," he said in an interview.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halping; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.6708 Delayed Quote.4.82%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.56% 1.1397 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.37% 0.752899 Delayed Quote.8.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.06% 0.012535 Delayed Quote.6.24%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.70% 365.7178 Real-time Quote.109.41%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.28% 0.998502 Delayed Quote.13.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pProtests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals police arrest
RE
02:17pPolice clash with right-wing protesters at LGBTQ march in Serbia
RE
02:07pNew iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips
RE
01:53pECB to inflict pain as it hikes rates into next year, Lane says
RE
01:20pECB could hike rates into next year, chief economist says
RE
01:08pFrance denies it may halt power exports to Italy
RE
01:04pWanted crypto developer Do Kwon is not in Singapore, police say
RE
12:56pFour killed in shelling in separatist-held Donetsk -mayor
RE
12:37p'Dearest grannie', we miss you - Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren
RE
12:18pEritrea issues army mobilisation call as Ethiopia fighting resumes - Canadian government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
2Factbox-The structure of the planned Porsche IPO
3Westport Unveils H2 HPDI™ Fuel System for Sustainable Hydrogen In..
4Russia says it launched strikes on Ukrainian troops in several regions
5U.S. FDA approves Bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological d..

HOT NEWS