Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB could raise rates in 2022, new Bundesbank chief says

02/09/2022 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could raise interest rates this year as inflation is proving to be high for longer than thought, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

"If the (inflation) picture does not change by March, I will advocate normalizing monetary policy," Nagel, who took charge of the Bundesbank in January, told Die Zeit. "The first step is to end net bond purchases during 2022. Then interest rates could rise this year." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.28% 0.6275 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.16% 1.1878 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.689646 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.19% 0.0117 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.875166 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aUkraine sees chance for diplomacy but seeks sanctions against Russia
RE
05:26aGilt Yield Falls as Bond Selloff Ebbs
DJ
05:25aBanks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
05:22aFACTBOX-FROM SLEAZE SCANDAL TO LOCKDOWN PARTIES : trying times for UK PM Johnson
RE
05:20aGSK sees sales growth in 2022 after quarterly beat, prepares for spin-off
RE
05:19aEvergrande aims to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, says no fire sales
RE
05:17aFormer judge to probe UK fraud agency, pressure mounts on director Osofsky
RE
05:13aECB could raise rates in 2022, new Bundesbank chief says
RE
05:04aGhana January consumer price inflation 13.9% year-on-year, says stats office
RE
05:04aGhana january consumer price inflation at 13.9% year-on-year, sa…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks firm, bonds win respite from rout
2Nickel Mines : US$225M capital raise to fund 30% acquisition Oracle Nic..
3France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows
4Amundi: fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results
5Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit

HOT NEWS