ECB could raise rates in 2022, new Bundesbank chief says

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could
raise interest rates this year as inflation is proving to be
high for longer than thought, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel
said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.
"If the (inflation) picture does not change by March, I will
advocate normalizing monetary policy," Nagel, who took charge of
the Bundesbank in January, told Die Zeit. "The first step is to
end net bond purchases during 2022. Then interest rates could
rise this year."
