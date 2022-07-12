ECB digital euros could be capped French central banker

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could
cap the amount of planned digital euros, an electronic version
of banknotes and coins, so they do not deprive banks of
deposits, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau
said on Tuesday.
The ECB has been working on designing a digital currency, a
direct claim on the central bank much like in the case of cash,
and may decide to launch its development by the end of next
year.
European policymakers are eager to build the infrastructure
for retail and wholesale digital payments so that Europe does
not fall behind China or become dependent on U.S. tech
companies.
However, the industry and some policymakers are concerned
that people could park savings in digital euros, potentially
reducing traditional deposits which are a cheap source of
funding on banks' balance sheets.
"Regarding the possible risks of banks' deposit conversions,
we must and will ensure that a digital euro remains a means of
payment rather than a saving/investment asset," Villeroy told
the Paris Europlace financial conference in Paris.
"This could be achieved by capping the maximum amount of
digital euro in circulation," he added.
Villeroy said that digital euros were less problematic in
the wholesale market, where the French central bank has carried
out nine experiments with private and public partners over the
past year and has four or five planned for the rest of the year.
"This work ensures that we stand ready to bring central bank
money as a settlement asset as early as 2023, with the
implementation of the European pilot regime," he added.
