Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB discussed shrinking the balance sheet at Cyprus retreat, Kazimir says

10/06/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers gathering in Cyprus this week discussed policy options including changes to the ECB's balance sheet, ECB rate-setter Peter Kazimir said on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters the ECB, which has been increasing rates at a record pace to fight inflation, was set to use the Cyprus retreat to begin debating when to start cutting its stash of bonds by not replacing maturing debt.

"We discussed the merits of the instruments in our toolbox, including interest rates and adjustments to our balance sheet," Kazimir said on Twitter as the meeting ended.

The Slovak governor is viewed as one of the policy hawks of ECB's Governing Council, who favour a tighter stance.

The ECB bought a total of five trillion euros ($4.90 trillion) in bonds over the last decade to try to boost inflation that was too low.

It then found itself fighting runaway prices this year as a result of higher energy costs and resurgent demand after recovery from the pandemic. ($1 = 1.0206 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.38% 0.6542 Delayed Quote.2.15%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.61% 1.13823 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.742065 Delayed Quote.6.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.32% 0.012425 Delayed Quote.4.22%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.05% 1.019316 Delayed Quote.13.88%
Latest news "Economy"
01:34pFamily of man who died in police custody settles lawsuit with Rochester, NY
RE
01:33pS&P Says Credit Suisse AG Affirmed At 'A/A-1' Amid Weaker Economic Forecasts, Outlook Remains Negative
RE
01:33pS&p- credit suisse ag affirmed at 'a/a-1' amid weaker economic f…
RE
01:29pDaily Mail publisher refutes phone-tapping allegations by Prince Harry, others
RE
01:28pMore than 2.5 million U.S. teens vaped in 2022, a 'concerning' health risk, officials say
RE
01:26pJuul to cancel overseas expansion, trim jobs - WSJ
RE
01:23pTwitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in U.S
RE
01:20pU.S. targets alleged Myanmar arms traffickers with sanctions for supplying junta
RE
01:16pU.S. government backs New York lawsuit against ghost gun sellers
RE
01:15pFrance's Macron is a friend, British PM Liz Truss decides
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

HOT NEWS