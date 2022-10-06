ECB discussed shrinking the balance sheet at Cyprus retreat, Kazimir says

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers gathering in Cyprus this week discussed policy options including changes to the ECB's balance sheet, ECB rate-setter Peter Kazimir said on Thursday.

Sources told Reuters the ECB, which has been increasing rates at a record pace to fight inflation, was set to use the Cyprus retreat to begin debating when to start cutting its stash of bonds by not replacing maturing debt.

"We discussed the merits of the instruments in our toolbox, including interest rates and adjustments to our balance sheet," Kazimir said on Twitter as the meeting ended.

The Slovak governor is viewed as one of the policy hawks of ECB's Governing Council, who favour a tighter stance.

The ECB bought a total of five trillion euros ($4.90 trillion) in bonds over the last decade to try to boost inflation that was too low.

It then found itself fighting runaway prices this year as a result of higher energy costs and resurgent demand after recovery from the pandemic. ($1 = 1.0206 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Barbara Lewis)