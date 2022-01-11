Log in
ECB does not see euro zone inflation above target in medium term - Lane to paper

01/11/2022 | 02:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not see euro zone inflation above its 2% target in the medium term, chief economist Philip Lane told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Tuesday.

Inflation across the block rose to 5% in December, another record high for the currency bloc and well ahead of analysts' expectation for 4.7%.

Lane reiterated the ECB expects inflation to fall this year and to stabilise below the 2% target in 2023 and 2024.

"We don't see behaviour that would suggest that inflation will remain above our target in the medium term," Lane told the paper. "We knew that at the end of 2021 we would have a concentration of price pressures, especially given the large increase in energy prices. But the narrative remains unchanged."

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stefano Bernabei)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.12% 0.6328 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.1977 Delayed Quote.0.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.696879 Delayed Quote.0.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.011936 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.10% 0.881826 Delayed Quote.0.14%
