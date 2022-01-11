ECB does not see euro zone inflation above target in medium term - Lane to paper

Inflation across the block rose to 5% in December, another record high for the currency bloc and well ahead of analysts' expectation for 4.7%.

Lane reiterated the ECB expects inflation to fall this year and to stabilise below the 2% target in 2023 and 2024.

"We don't see behaviour that would suggest that inflation will remain above our target in the medium term," Lane told the paper. "We knew that at the end of 2021 we would have a concentration of price pressures, especially given the large increase in energy prices. But the narrative remains unchanged."

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stefano Bernabei)