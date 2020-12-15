Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB eases COVID-19 crisis ban on dividends as outlook improves

12/15/2020 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank decided on Tuesday to let banks pay out part of their cumulated 2019-2020 profits to shareholders if they have enough capital, easing a blanket ban on dividends and buybacks set during the first wave of the coronavirus crisis.

The euro zone's top banking watchdog was still asking banks to be prudent so to preserve capital for a wave of unpaid loans that could reach 1.4 trillion euros ($1.70 trillion).

But it is now making room for some small payouts from the healthiest banks, heeding calls from disgruntled bankers and investors as the economic outlook improves.

"The ECB expects dividends and share buy-backs to remain below 15% of the cumulated profit for 2019-20 and not higher than 20 basis points of the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, whichever is lower," an ECB statement said.

"Banks that intend to pay dividends or buy back shares need to be profitable and have robust capital trajectories."

This was first reported by Reuters on Monday.

The recommendation will remain valid until September 2021 and includes a request that banks use "extreme moderation" with bonuses and use capital to finance households and companies instead.

The euro zone is still struggling under the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with delinquencies expected to rise in the coming months as some government support schemes are phased out and companies and households run out of savings.

But the prospect of a vaccine means that the outlook further out seems rosier, leading the ECB to project the euro zone's economy rebounding by 3.9% next year and 4.2% in 2022.

"In revising its recommendation, the ECB acknowledges the reduced uncertainty in macroeconomic projections," the statement said. "The revised recommendation aims to safeguard banks' capacity to absorb losses and lend to support the economy."

The Bank of England set its own dividend cap for UK banks at 25% of cumulative 2019/20 profits last week.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27pSaudi finance minister on tv says most economic sectors have started to recover from pandemic's impact
RE
02:25pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : United Nations Warns about the Increased Risk of Violence in the Home against Children and Adolescents Amid COVID-19 and Issues Recommendations to Address It
PU
02:23pBlack, minority women in Canada left behind in COVID-19 job recovery
RE
02:23pSWA SCOTCH WHISKY ASSOCIATION : Small changes to restrictions can make big difference to hospitality industry
PU
02:20pHackers at center of sprawling spy campaign turned SolarWinds' dominance against it
RE
02:20pRussian hacks weigh on private equity's software investments
RE
02:15pEXCLUSIVE : Italy seeks to extend 'GACS' bad loan scheme by 12 months - sources
RE
02:11pECB eases COVID-19 crisis ban on dividends as outlook improves
RE
02:09pEU moves to rein in U.S. tech giants with threat of fines, break-up
RE
02:09pEU moves to rein in U.S. tech giants with threat of fines, break-up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5BOC AVIATION LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Lessor BOC Aviation says AirAsia X restructuring favours Airbus, calls for d..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ