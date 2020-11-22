ECB emergency bond purchases to last while disruptions persist: Lane

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will
continue its emergency bond purchases as long as the coronavirus
pandemic continues to disrupt normal economic activity, ECB
chief economist Philip Lane told French newspaper Les Echos in
an interview.
The ECB earlier said the emergency purchase would last until
least June 30 but already signalled that it would "recalibrate"
this programme at the December meeting, a message taken to mean
that the purchases would be expanded and extended.
"We won’t terminate the programme until certain conditions
have been met," Les Echos quoted Lane as saying on Sunday.
"First of all, the pandemic must no longer interrupt normal
economic activity."
Lane said that the current lockdown measures would
"absolutely" lead to a drop in economic activity but the impact
will be less severe than in the spring, when restrictions were
more debilitating.
For a full text of the interview, click on: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in201122~3a68c446f1.en.html
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)