Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB failed to agree on new guidance, to revisit July 22 - sources

07/08/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers failed to agree on a new policy guidance when they finalised the conclusion of a broad strategy review and will revisit the issue on July 22, three sources familiar with the discussion said on Thursday.

The ECB unveiled a new inflation target on Thursday and carved out a role to fight climate change, heralding a potentially fundamental change in how it sets policy.

While policymakers agreed on the conclusions of the review unanimously, they failed to agree on what this means for policy in the short term, particularly how the bank's so-called "forward guidance" should be amended.

This guidance sets out the conditions under which asset purchases would end or interest rates would rise and is used by the ECB to set long term expectations among investors.

A sizable chunk of policymakers in the 25-member Governing Council argued that the new strategy called for a more persistent policy of monetary accommodation and this must be reflected in the forward guidance to signal to markets that the ECB will be supporting the economy longer, the sources said.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

But others argued that the review is not a policy meeting so policy decisions should not be made in such a gathering.

Some also opposed any big change in the guidance arguing that the new, symmetrical 2% inflation target is not very different from the bank's previous goal and the inclusion of housing cost would actually raise not lower inflation.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.13% 0.6272 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.63% 1.16273 Delayed Quote.4.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.75% 0.6743 Delayed Quote.5.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.34% 0.011295 Delayed Quote.1.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.36% 0.844851 Delayed Quote.3.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48pIISD INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR SUSTAINABLE DEV  : International public funds are fuelling a dash for gas in developing countries
PU
02:47pThe uk is liable to pay 47.5 billion to the eu as part of its post-brexit financial settlement - rté news
RE
02:44pBritish Columbia signs up to Canada PM Trudeau's C$10-a-day daycare plan
RE
02:42pJapanese oil producer eyes Canada divestment as M&A picks up -sources
RE
02:42pArc resources sells alberta's pembina cardium assets to privately held ricochet oil corp for around c$100 mln-sources
RE
02:42pJapan canada oil sands ltd looking for buyer for its 75% interest in hangingstone facility in alberta -sources
RE
02:38pWall Street slides as bond market rallies on fears recovery losing steam
RE
02:37pECB failed to agree on new guidance, to revisit July 22 - sources
RE
02:36pOlympics-Sports bodies disappointed but accept Tokyo decision to ban spectators
RE
02:34pIBGE BRAZILIAN STATISTICAL AND GEOGRAPHIC INSTIT  : and Enap launch course on protocols against Covid-19 July 07, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DELIVEROO PLC : European stocks a sea of red as bonds rally
2Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
3Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : As bond prices rally, U.S. stocks follow global shares lower
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS