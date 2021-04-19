Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB finds top euro zone banks underreport risk

04/19/2021 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Large euro zone banks have been underreporting their risky assets by 275 billion euros by using their own models to quantify potential losses, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, regulators around the world have been picking apart the internal models that large banks use to calculate how much risk is on their balance sheet and, in turn, how much capital they need.

A five-year review by the ECB found that the euro zone's top banks had undercounted their risk-weighted assets by 275 billion euros, or 12%, for example by underestimating losses in cases where a borrower goes bust.

This lowered the ratio between those banks' capital and their risky assets, a key gauge of a lender's solidity, by 70 basis points on average between 2018 and 2021.

"Banks are following through to correct deficiencies and fully comply with the requirements," Andrea Enria, chair of the ECB's supervisory board, said in a press release.

The ECB said "further improvement" was needed in some areas, for example to ensure that the probability of default that banks assume is in line with long-run averages and sufficiently conservative.

The way borrowers are rated also needed "to be amended or adapted", the euro zone's top banking supervisor added.

The ECB's Targeted Review of Internal Models (TRIM) included 65 large banks across the euro zone. Germany was the most represented country with 14 lenders.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.36% 0.64681 Delayed Quote.2.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.15423 Delayed Quote.3.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.13% 0.666547 Delayed Quote.3.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.84% 0.011117 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.45% 0.831649 Delayed Quote.1.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13aDelfas leaves UK financial watchdog for Financial Ombudsman Service
RE
10:13aThailand's Gulf Energy plans $5.4 bln bid for control of nation's biggest mobile operator
RE
10:08aECB finds top euro zone banks underreport risk
RE
10:06aMore Irish-British trade diverted via Northern Ireland post-Brexit - port boss
RE
10:03aAbu Dhabi's G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defence company Rafael
RE
10:03aAbu dhabi's g42 forms big data jv with israeli defence company rafael - statement
RE
10:00aSterling rises to two-week high vs dollar ahead of data heavy calendar
RE
09:55aEXCLUSIVE : Britain's Kantar nears $1.5 billion deal to buy Vista-backed Numerator, says source
RE
09:54aFuelled by China, auto supplier Faurecia sees robust Q2 growth
RE
09:42aBank of England to assess case for UK digital currency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
2Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ