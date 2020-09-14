Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECB lists Bulgarian and Croatian banks it will directly supervise as of October 2020 (238 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Press release

11 September 2020

ECB lists Bulgarian and Croatian banks it will directly supervise as of October 2020

  • ECB to start directly supervising five banks in Bulgaria and eight banks in Croatia after completing significance assessment following establishment of close cooperation
  • ECB to start directly supervising one new Austrian banking group

The European Central Bank (ECB), after establishing close cooperation with Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) and Hrvatska narodna banka (Croatian National Bank) and assessing the significance of the countries' banks, announced today that it will start directly supervising five banks in Bulgaria and eight banks in Croatia.

In particular, the ECB will be responsible for directly supervising four Bulgarian and seven Croatian subsidiaries of existing significant banking groups headquartered in Belgium, Greece, Italy and Austria. This ensures that the ECB fulfils the regulatory requirements that it must directly supervise a) at an individual level all banks belonging to significant groups, and b) at least the three most significant banks in each country.

The ECB will also directly supervise two new institutions, DSK Bank AD in Bulgaria as of 1 October and Addiko Bank AG group in Austria as of 7 October. The supervision of Addiko Bank AG group will include supervision of its subsidiaries Addiko Bank d.d. in Slovenia and Addiko Bank d.d. in Croatia.

The full list of directly supervised banks is provided in the table below.

The ECB will also be responsible for the oversight of the less significant institutions and in charge of the common procedures for all supervised entities in the two countries.

Member

Bank directly supervised by

Parent of the significant

Comments

State

the ECB as a result of close

group to which the bank

cooperation

belongs

Bulgaria

UniCredit Bulbank AD

UniCredit S.p.A.

Largest bank in Bulgaria

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 11 September 2020

ECB lists Bulgarian and Croatian banks it will directly supervise as of October 2020

Bulgaria

DSK Bank AD

-

Second largest bank in

Bulgaria

Bulgaria

United Bulgarian Bank AD

KBC Group NV

Third largest bank in

Bulgaria

Bulgaria

Eurobank Bulgaria AD

Eurobank Ergasias Services

and Holdings S.A.

Bulgaria

Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD

Raiffeisen Bank International

AG

Croatia

Zagrebačka banka d.d.

UniCredit S.p.A.

Largest bank in Croatia

Croatia

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Second largest bank in

Croatia

Croatia

Erste & Steiermärkische Bank

Erste Group Bank AG

Third largest bank in

d.d.

Croatia

Croatia

PBZ stambena štedionica d.d.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Croatia

Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.

Raiffeisen Bank International

AG

Croatia

Raiffeisen stambena

Raiffeisen Bank International

štedionica d.d.

AG

Croatia

Sberbank d.d.

Sberbank Europe AG

Croatia

Addiko Bank d.d.

Addiko Bank AG

Slovenia

Addiko Bank d.d.

Addiko Bank AG

Austria

Addiko Bank AG

-

For media queries, please contact Nicos Keranis, tel.: +49 172 758 7237.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:54:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aKION : expands its production facility in St?íbro, Czech Republic
EQ
05:15aCENTROTEC SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:15aNvidia Arms Up for Trouble -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05:12aMETRO : says new takeover offer undervalues company
RE
05:11aGazprom Sees Lower Investments, Borrowings for 2020 Due to Changing Market Conditions
DJ
05:10aSESA S P A : Board of Directors - Interim Report at July 31, 2020 (three-month period)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update
2ALPHABET INC. : ByteDance drops TikTok's U.S. sale, to partner with Oracle - sources
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : China would rather see TikTok U.S. close than a forced sale - sources
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK : Nvidia to buy rival chipmaker Arm from Softbank for $40B
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Nvidia's Arm deal sparks quick backlash in chip industry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group