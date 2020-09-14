ECB lists Bulgarian and Croatian banks it will directly supervise as of October 2020 (238 KB)

Press release

11 September 2020

ECB lists Bulgarian and Croatian banks it will directly supervise as of October 2020

ECB to start directly supervising five banks in Bulgaria and eight banks in Croatia after completing significance assessment following establishment of close cooperation

ECB to start directly supervising one new Austrian banking group

The European Central Bank (ECB), after establishing close cooperation with Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) and Hrvatska narodna banka (Croatian National Bank) and assessing the significance of the countries' banks, announced today that it will start directly supervising five banks in Bulgaria and eight banks in Croatia.

In particular, the ECB will be responsible for directly supervising four Bulgarian and seven Croatian subsidiaries of existing significant banking groups headquartered in Belgium, Greece, Italy and Austria. This ensures that the ECB fulfils the regulatory requirements that it must directly supervise a) at an individual level all banks belonging to significant groups, and b) at least the three most significant banks in each country.

The ECB will also directly supervise two new institutions, DSK Bank AD in Bulgaria as of 1 October and Addiko Bank AG group in Austria as of 7 October. The supervision of Addiko Bank AG group will include supervision of its subsidiaries Addiko Bank d.d. in Slovenia and Addiko Bank d.d. in Croatia.

The full list of directly supervised banks is provided in the table below.

The ECB will also be responsible for the oversight of the less significant institutions and in charge of the common procedures for all supervised entities in the two countries.

Member Bank directly supervised by Parent of the significant Comments State the ECB as a result of close group to which the bank cooperation belongs Bulgaria UniCredit Bulbank AD UniCredit S.p.A. Largest bank in Bulgaria

