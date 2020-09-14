ECB lists Bulgarian and Croatian banks it will directly supervise as of October 2020 (238 KB)

Press release
11 September 2020
ECB lists Bulgarian and Croatian banks it will directly supervise as of October 2020
-
ECB to start directly supervising five banks in Bulgaria and eight banks in Croatia after completing significance assessment following establishment of close cooperation
-
ECB to start directly supervising one new Austrian banking group
The European Central Bank (ECB), after establishing close cooperation with Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) and Hrvatska narodna banka (Croatian National Bank) and assessing the significance of the countries' banks, announced today that it will start directly supervising five banks in Bulgaria and eight banks in Croatia.
In particular, the ECB will be responsible for directly supervising four Bulgarian and seven Croatian subsidiaries of existing significant banking groups headquartered in Belgium, Greece, Italy and Austria. This ensures that the ECB fulfils the regulatory requirements that it must directly supervise a) at an individual level all banks belonging to significant groups, and b) at least the three most significant banks in each country.
The ECB will also directly supervise two new institutions, DSK Bank AD in Bulgaria as of 1 October and Addiko Bank AG group in Austria as of 7 October. The supervision of Addiko Bank AG group will include supervision of its subsidiaries Addiko Bank d.d. in Slovenia and Addiko Bank d.d. in Croatia.
The full list of directly supervised banks is provided in the table below.
The ECB will also be responsible for the oversight of the less significant institutions and in charge of the common procedures for all supervised entities in the two countries.
|
Member
|
Bank directly supervised by
|
Parent of the significant
|
Comments
|
State
|
the ECB as a result of close
|
group to which the bank
|
|
|
cooperation
|
belongs
|
|
Bulgaria
|
UniCredit Bulbank AD
|
UniCredit S.p.A.
|
Largest bank in Bulgaria
|
Bulgaria
|
DSK Bank AD
|
-
|
Second largest bank in
|
|
|
|
Bulgaria
|
Bulgaria
|
United Bulgarian Bank AD
|
KBC Group NV
|
Third largest bank in
|
|
|
|
Bulgaria
|
Bulgaria
|
Eurobank Bulgaria AD
|
Eurobank Ergasias Services
|
|
|
|
and Holdings S.A.
|
|
Bulgaria
|
Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
|
Raiffeisen Bank International
|
|
|
|
AG
|
|
Croatia
|
Zagrebačka banka d.d.
|
UniCredit S.p.A.
|
Largest bank in Croatia
|
Croatia
|
Privredna banka Zagreb d.d.
|
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
Second largest bank in
|
|
|
|
Croatia
|
Croatia
|
Erste & Steiermärkische Bank
|
Erste Group Bank AG
|
Third largest bank in
|
|
d.d.
|
|
Croatia
|
Croatia
|
PBZ stambena štedionica d.d.
|
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
|
Croatia
|
Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.
|
Raiffeisen Bank International
|
|
|
|
AG
|
|
Croatia
|
Raiffeisen stambena
|
Raiffeisen Bank International
|
|
|
štedionica d.d.
|
AG
|
|
Croatia
|
Sberbank d.d.
|
Sberbank Europe AG
|
|
Croatia
|
Addiko Bank d.d.
|
Addiko Bank AG
|
|
Slovenia
|
Addiko Bank d.d.
|
Addiko Bank AG
|
|
Austria
|
Addiko Bank AG
|
-
|
For media queries, please contact Nicos Keranis, tel.: +49 172 758 7237.
