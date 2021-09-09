ECB may dial back support but won't take it away just yet

* PEPP buys could fall to 60 bln-70 bln euros per month
* ECB to emphasize this is not tapering
* Inflation still seen below target for years
* Decision at 1145 GMT, news conference at 1230 GMT
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is
expected to claw back stimulus on Thursday, taking a token step
towards unwinding the emergency aid put in place during the
pandemic while still signalling copious support for years to
come.
The ECB pulled out all the stops to prop up the economy as
the novel coronavirus closed businesses and kept people at home
last year. But with unemployment falling and inflation
rebounding as normal life resumes, policymakers are under
pressure to formally acknowledge that the worst is over.
Any move is likely be at the margins however, reflecting
central bankers' fear that cutting support prematurely would
undo years of stimulus - a dangerous prospect for the ECB,
already struggling with a credibility deficit after nearly a
decade of undershooting its inflation target.
Inflation is now at a 10-year high but is expected to fall
sharply early next year and again languish below the ECB's 2%
target through 2023, an outlook likely to be confirmed by new,
somewhat improved, economic projections by the ECB on Thursday.
The ECB will also be keen not to make a big move before the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which now appears somewhat hesitant to set
its own course out of super-easy policy.
That leaves the ECB with a balancing act.
On one hand it needs to acknowledge that the coronavirus
crisis - the justification for emergency support - is subsiding.
On the other, it must reassure markets that this is not the
start of a gradual exit from easy policy, and that its
commitment to raising consumer prices is unwavering.
In practice, this could mean a cut in bond buying via its
Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to a range of 60
billion to 70 billion euros per month for the fourth quarter,
from around 80 billion euros in July, a Reuters poll of analysts
found - still high by historic standards.
The ECB could also opt for a loosely worded formulation that
leaves policymakers with wide discretion over how much they can
purchase under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.19 trillion) PEPP in
case they are unhappy with the market reaction.
"The rationale for somewhat slower PEPP purchases in the
fourth quarter looks obvious: financial conditions have eased,
and the outlook has improved," Pictet Strategist Frederik
Ducrozet said.
But this is would not be tapering or even a reduction in
support, he argued.
"Small changes to the medium-term outlook, downside risks,
and we're still at the lower bound (for interest rates) which
requires especially forceful or persistent monetary support -
that doesn't quite square with a reduction in QE, let alone the
perception of moving ahead of the Fed," he added.
Ten-year German yields, a benchmark for the euro
zone, dipped to six-month lows below minus 50 basis points in
August and still trade at a relatively low minus 33 basis
points, even as markets have priced in a modest retreat by the
ECB on Thursday.
The policy decision is due at 1145 GMT, followed by ECB
President Christine Lagarde's news conference at 1230 GMT.
TAPERING
Policymakers are likely to avoid any discussion about the
eventual end of emergency support, currently slated for March,
and leave what is set to be a contentious decision for December.
The difficulty is that the bank must signal the end of its
biggest asset-purchase scheme while promising to maintain
support via other tools, keeping the overall direction of policy
broadly unchanged.
PEPP is a crisis-fighting tool and its extension beyond
March would be hard to justify, given the normalisation of
economic activity.
That will require the ECB to shift its focus to the more
rigid, longer-established Asset Purchase Programme (APP).
But to make the APP fit for purpose, the ECB will need to
increase purchase volumes and rewrite its rules on flexibility -
which conservative members of the Governing Council are likely
to resist on fears that the ECB is already acting beyond its
mandate.
Especially important are rules that forbid the ECB from
buying up more than one-third of any country's debt or making
purchases out of proportion to the size of a country's economy.
Policymakers are also expected to clash on their assessment
of inflation, with some increasingly arguing that the recent
rise may not be as temporary as the ECB has predicted.
"I see potential upward price pressures," Austrian central
bank chief Robert Holzmann said in an opinion piece published on
Wednesday.
"There is the possibility that we may be able to normalize
monetary policy sooner than most financial market experts
expect."
($1 = 0.8462 euros)
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Jan Harvey)