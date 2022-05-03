Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB may hike rates in July to combat extreme inflation -Schnabel

05/03/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 29th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) takes place in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates as soon as July to stop "extremely high" inflation from getting entrenched, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel told German newspaper Handelsblatt on Tuesday.

Inflation hit a record high 7.5% last month, nearly four times the ECB's target, and even underlying price growth, which filters out volatile energy and food prices, is now approaching 4%, suggesting that high price growth could linger even if oil prices retreat.

"Talking is no longer enough, we need to act," Handelsblatt quoted Schnabel as saying. "From today's perspective, a rate increase in July is possible in my view."

A precursor to any rate hike must be the end of bond purchases, and this could come at the end of June, said Schnabel, the ECB's head of market operations.

Conservatives on the ECB's 25-member Governing Council have been increasingly calling on the central bank to curb its ultra-easy policy to combat inflation, and most see two to three rate hikes before the end of the year.

The ECB last raised rates in 2011 and has kept its benchmark deposit rate, now at minus 0.5%, in negative territory since 2014.

Markets currently price 97 basis points of rate hikes for the rest of the year, indicating that increases are expected in each policy meeting from July onwards.

The ECB will next meet on June 9, when the asset purchases are set to be ended, followed by a meeting on July 21.

Schnabel said she did not expect the euro zone to fall into stagflation - a period of zero growth coupled with high inflation - but said the ECB's main role was to fight off rapid price growth and not to prop up the economy.

She added, however, that the ECB would act on any unwarranted increase in the spread of yields between the bloc's core and periphery. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pKAISER ALUMINUM : April 2022 Business Update
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03:48pDollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.006% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.768% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pCanadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates
RE
03:37pUNDER PRESSURE : Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity
RE
03:33pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS