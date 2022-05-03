ECB may hike rates in July to combat extreme inflation -Schnabel

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may
need to raise interest rates as soon as July to stop "extremely
high" inflation from getting entrenched, ECB board member Isabel
Schnabel told German newspaper Handelsblatt on Tuesday.
Inflation hit a record high 7.5% last month, nearly four
times the ECB's target, and even underlying price growth, which
filters out volatile energy and food prices, is now approaching
4%, suggesting that high price growth could linger even if oil
prices retreat.
"Talking is no longer enough, we need to act," Handelsblatt
quoted Schnabel as saying. "From today's perspective, a rate
increase in July is possible in my view."
A precursor to any rate hike must be the end of bond
purchases, and this could come at the end of June, said
Schnabel, the ECB's head of market operations.
Conservatives on the ECB's 25-member Governing Council have
been increasingly calling on the central bank to curb its
ultra-easy policy to combat inflation, and most see two to three
rate hikes before the end of the year.
The ECB last raised rates in 2011 and has kept its benchmark
deposit rate, now at minus 0.5%, in negative territory since
2014.
Markets currently price 97 basis points of rate hikes for
the rest of the year, indicating that increases are expected in
each policy meeting from July onwards.
The ECB will next meet on June 9, when the asset purchases
are set to be ended, followed by a meeting on July 21.
Schnabel said she did not expect the euro zone to fall into
stagflation - a period of zero growth coupled with high
inflation - but said the ECB's main role was to fight off rapid
price growth and not to prop up the economy.
She added, however, that the ECB would act on any
unwarranted increase in the spread of yields between the bloc's
core and periphery.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)